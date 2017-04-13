Cianciarulo, Plessinger, Pingree, Beams on DMXS Radio Tonight

It is great to see a healthy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo back to doing work after a rash of untimely injuries sidelined the rising star over the last two years. We’ve covered AC’s career since he was riding a 50 and always look forward to catching up.

Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger tamed the ruts and tough conditions in Seattle to earn his first victory of the year. Aaron is undoubtedly on of the most charismatic riders in the pits and the fans appreciate seeing his personality on and off the track.

Racer X’s David Pingree has been busy with all the latest storylines and breaking news dropping in moto over the last few weeks. We’ll get his opinion and perspective on an all things “Ping” tonight.

Coach Robb Beams will stop by for some bench racing and drop some intense training/fitness knowledge on our listeners, too. We might even get to some questions from y'all if we have enough time. Make sure to check out www.CompleteRacingSolutions.com and stay plugged into all that Coach Robb has to offer.

DMXS Radio thanks Coach Robb Beams, Troy Lee Designs, Moto Dynasty, SCOTT, Shades of Gray, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight at 8-10pm EST