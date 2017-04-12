Watch: Fly Racing's GNCC "Run Down"

Film/Text: Fly Racing USA

The 2017 GNCC series is well under way with four rounds already in the books and Fly Racing XC1 team riders Thad Duvall, Trevor Bollinger, and Josh Strang have found their strides. Thad Duvall heads into round five sitting third in points following three consecutive second place finishes. Trevor Bollinger, in his rookie XC1 season, continues to learn and progress and finished just off the podium at round four and sits fifth in the standings. Josh Strang has also come alive after a tough start to the season where he missed a round but has since rebounded with sixth and fifth place finishes. Check out rounds one through four XC1 highlights in this Fly Racing GNCC “Run Down.”