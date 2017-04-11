Sign of the (Lap) Times: Seattle

The track in Seattle was the most rutted up track we've seen this year. Oakland was close, but the soft Pacific Northwest dirt made for a race that looked like it was being held on another planet. In the end we saw some great racing and Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac are now tied for the 450SX points lead with just three rounds to go. Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 450SX Class Lap Times Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 54.085 6 56.072 Eli Tomac 2 1st 55.153 2 56.843 Marvin Musquin 3 3rd 55.300 2 57.474 Jason Anderson 4 8th 55.580 2 57.225 Cooper Webb 5 7th 55.790 7 58.148 Blake Baggett 6 9th 56.028 3 58.156 Chad Reed 7 12th 56.181 3 59.013 Justin Bogle 8 4th 56.281 9 57.344 Ryan Dungey 9 14th 56.350 3 59.991 Malcolm Stewart 10 13th 56.550 2 59.352 Justin Barcia 11 6th 56.639 3 58.096 Broc Tickle 12 5th 56.944 3 58.126 Davi Millsaps 13 15th 57.051 3 58.337 Justin Brayton 14 10th 57.236 6 59.229 Dean Wilson 15 11th 58.030 12 59.820 Jake Weimer 16 16th 58.285 2 1:02.970 Vince Friese 17 21st 1:00.295 5 1:04.079 Alex Ray 18 17th 1:00.643 4 1:03.940 Cade Clason 19 19th 1:01.300 4 1:05.732 Nick Schmidt 20 22nd 1:01.978 2 1:03.559 Austin Politelli 21 18th 1:02.462 2 1:06.639 Theodore Pauli 22 20th 1:03.164 6 1:07.672 Michael Akaydin 250SX Class Lap Times Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 56.191 2 57.453 Aaron Plessinger 2 2nd 56.415 2 57.989 Justin Hill 3 3rd 56.694 11 57.867 Mitchell Oldenburg 4 6th 56.999 3 58.262 Jimmy Decotis 5 4th 57.114 3 59.661 Martin Davalos 6 7th 58.643 4 1:00.438 Hayden Mellross 7 5th 58.767 5 59.770 Shane McElrath 8 9th 59.427 4 1:00.875 Cole Martinez 9 8th 59.598 14 1:00.553 Kyle Chisholm 10 10th 59.851 7 1:01.498 Justin Hoeft 11 12th 1:00.187 5 1:02.638 Jon Ames 12 11th 1:00.543 8 1:01.785 Dan Reardon 13 13th 1:00.634 6 1:03.024 Justin Starling 14 19th 1:01.295 2 1:05.230 AJ Catanzaro 15 14th 1:01.751 5 1:03.785 Josh Hansen 16 15th 1:02.207 4 1:05.228 Ryan Breece 17 16th 1:02.226 3 1:05.758 Ryan Surratt 18 18th 1:02.441 3 1:06.638 Zac Commans 19 17th 1:03.664 5 1:06.873 Chris Howell 20 20th DNF DNF DNF Heath Harrison 21 21st DNF DNF DNF Chase Marquier 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Noah McConahy The Top Three Take a look at how much time Eli Tomac lost when he crashed after coming up short on a double. Considering he only finished 4.770 seconds behind Marvin Musquin, that crash potentially cost Tomac from gaining an additional three points and sole possession of the red plate heading into Salt Lake City. I also found it interesting how Musquin and Jason Anderson both set their fastest lap times on the very first lap. Usually it takes two or three laps to get into a rhythm and be able to lay down their quickest lap.

Two Styles Dungey and Tomac both put in incredible rides to come through the pack. Dungey came from last to fourth and Tomac came from 10th to second with a crash in the middle of the race. To me, this chart is a perfect summary of their riding styles. Dungey was pretty far off of Tomac's pace (everyone was), but his lap times were much more consistent. Tomac was on the opposite end of the spectrum, blazing fast without much consistency lap to lap. Even when you get rid of Tomac's 1:09.8 lap time, he still had a wide variation in his times. Just a fun fact: Dungey turned the exact same lap time on laps 13 and 15, a 57.101. While his fastest lap was only the eighth fastest of the race, his average lap was just 1.1 seconds slower than that fast lap, which is far closer than anyone else's average (most rider's average lap times were two to three seconds off of their fastest). Tomac did it with speed and Dungey did it with consistency. What did you expect?

If you're wondering how Tomac was able to go so much faster than everyone else, look no further than the rhythm section after the finish line. The AMA didn't provide segment times this week so I had to go at it the old fashioned way: I timed Dungey and Tomac from when they landed on the finish line jump to when their wheels touched on the last jump in the rhythm section. Tomac's triple onto the table top saved him about a second compared to Dungey (and, presumably, anyone else who didn't jump through that section like Tomac, which was pretty much everyone). And that's only one section! Tomac