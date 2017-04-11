OTOR Issue #152

One hundred and fifty-second issue of this re-designed bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 152

The 350 and the 2: MotoGP thoughts and reactions from round two in Argentina where proceedings were again in thrall to the might of Movistar Yamaha.

SX: All Square: Marvin Musquin deftly makes Seattle the scene of his second 450SX victory, but the title chase is all the talk from a damp one on the West Coast.

WorldSBK: Inside Line: We get underneath the shell of the FIM World Championship on the series’ first visit to European shores at Aragon in Spain.

BMW caning off-roading: Will the new 1200 GS Rallye take riders to the heart of off-road territories around the world? Roland Brown hits the ruts and bumps for a verdict.