Kylie Fasnacht Sweeps Round 3 of the WMX Championship | by: Press Release

PALA, Calif. - Pala, California was the battleground for Round 3 of the Onsia Sound Art Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) this past weekend, April 9, and it was Kawasaki's Kylie Fasnacht who won both motos in come-from-behind performances. JM Racing's-backed Brandy Richards led the charge in Moto 1, taking the MyLucasOil.com holeshot and holding onto the lead for a couple laps. A small miscue by Richards was enough to let BLK RDR/Motovan.com/KTM-supported Eve Brodeur take over the lead. Richards was back up and in hot pursuit of Brodeur when Fasnacht started to make up ground from her mediocre start. Richards hit the dirt once again, allowing Fasnacht to be on the heels of the Canadian rider Brodeur. The track was tight so Fasnacht had to be patient and pick the right spot to pass Brodeur—eating a lot of Pala roost along the way. Fasnacht took the win, Brodeur was second, and Richards remounted to capture third. Lauren Woods finished fourth followed by Amanda Brown and Brittany Gagne.

Kylie Fasnacht put in another great day, winning both motos and moving into the overall position in series points. WMX

Moto 2 looked like a repeat of Moto 1 with Richards once again barely grabbing the holeshot over Woods with Fasnacht close behind. Richards was on a mission and determined to take the win, stretching out the lead over Fasnacht who was now in second. Brodeur was holding down third and battled the rest of the Moto with Jamie Astudillo. On lap three, and with a solid lead over Fasnacht, Richards' bike malfunctioned ultimately taking her out of the race where she handed the lead over to Fasnacht. Brodeur and Astudillo went at it for the rest of the moto putting on a great show for the fans. When the checkered flag waved it was Fasnacht, Brodeur, and Astudillo—which is how the final moto scoring for the event ended up. Carrie Killebrew finished fourth followed by Gagne and Brown.

Canadian Eve Brodeur is spending her summer racing the WMX Championship and is showing strong improvement each round. WMX

Brodeur was excited to post the second place—her best results to date. "I've been working really hard to improve my results from round to round and I'm pretty pumped on getting a second place position today! It's my best finish ever so I'm really excited about it. It's motivating to know that all the hard work I put in over the winter is finally paying off. I will continue to work hard to make it happen again!" Round 4 of the Onsia WMX will take place Sunday, May 7, as part of the Amsoil Arenacross Final—held inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit the official website at ww.racewmx.com or call (304) 284-0101. Also, follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.

Kylie Fasnacht, Eve Brodeur, and Jamie Astudillo filled out the podium for Round 3 of the Onsia WMX Championship. WMX