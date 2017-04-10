Wake-Up Call

Seattle - 450SX

- Seattle, WA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
4Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
6Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
9Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
11Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
12Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
13Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
14Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
15Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
17Cade Clason Arcadia, OH HondaCRF 450
18Theodore Pauli Edwardsville, IL KawasakiKX 450F
19Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
20Michael Akaydin Louisville, KY KTM450 SX-F
21Alex Ray Jackson, TN YamahaYZ450F
22Austin Politelli Menifee, CA YamahaYZ450F
Seattle - 250SX West

- Seattle, WA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH YamahaYZ250F
2Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR KawasakiKX 250F
3Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX KTM250SX-F
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador HusqvarnaFC250
5Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC KTM250SX-F
6Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA HondaCRF 250
7Hayden Mellross Australia YamahaYZ250F
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 250
9Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ YamahaYZ250F
10Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA YamahaYZ250F
11Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia YamahaYZ250F
12Jon Ames Riverside, CA YamahaYZ250F
13Justin Starling Deland, FL HusqvarnaFC250
14Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO HusqvarnaFC250
15Ryan Breece Coeur D' Alene, ID KawasakiKX 250F
16Ryan Surratt Corona, CA KawasakiKX 250F
17Chris Howell Spokane, WA HusqvarnaFC250
18Zac Commans Seal Beach, CA KawasakiKX 250F
19AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT YamahaYZ250F
20Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL YamahaYZ250F
21Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK HondaCRF 250
22Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA YamahaYZ250F
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO294
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN294
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France252
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA211
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM208
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA177
7Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA176
8Broc Tickle Holly, MI158
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom147
10Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia143
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA125
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA112
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC99
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID89
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL80
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO74
17Justin Bogle Cushing, OK74
18Justin Barcia Monroe, NY65
19Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA59
20Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR160
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH142
3Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC129
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador124
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA106
6Austin Forkner Richards, MO90
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia82
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL73
9Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ64
10Jeremy Martin Millville, MN55
11Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY54
12Justin Starling Deland, FL51
13Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO45
14Hayden Mellross Australia40
15Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA39
16Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX38
17Tyler Bowers Danville, KY33
18Killian Auberson Switzerland30
19Ryan Surratt Corona, CA30
20Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK28
2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis

Round 4 – Steele Creek – Morganton, North Carolina

Bike

XC1

Finish Rider Bike
1st Kailub Russell KTM
2nd Thaddeus Duvall Husqvarna
3rd Steward Baylor Jr.  KTM
4th Trevor Bollinger Honda
5th Josh Strang Husqvarna
6th Jordan Ashburn Beta
7th Ricky Russell Yamaha
8th Russell Bobbitt KTM
9th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
10th Scott Grills Husqvarna

XC2

Finish Rider Bike
1st Joshua Toth Yamaha
2nd Craig Delong Husqvarna
3rd Michael Witkowski KTM
4th Austin Lee Honda
5th Layne Michael Husqvarna
6th Jesse Groemm KTM
7th Drew Higgins Beta
8th Nick Davis Beta
9th Benjamin Kelley KTM
10th Trevor Barrett Yamaha

XC3

Finish Rider Bike
1st Jack Edmondson Husqvarna
2nd Jason Thomas Husqvarna
3rd Hunter Neuwirth Husqvarna
4th Mark Heresco Jr.  KTM
5th William Gilleland Yamaha
6th Devan Welch Yamaha
7th Jaryn Williams Yamaha
8th Matthew Cook KTM
9th Joshua Adkins Yamaha

WXC

Finish Rider Bike
1st Tayla Jones Husqvarna
2nd Rachel Gutish KTM
3rd Becca Sheets KTM
4th Mackenzie Tricker KTM
5th Brooke Cosner Yamaha
6th Allie Spurgeon Yamaha
7th Shelby Rolen Kawasaki
Overall Podium: (2) Thad Duvall, (1) Kailub Russell, (3) Steward Baylor.
 Ken Hill

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 115
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 93
3rd Thaddeus Duvall 75
4th Ricky Russell 57
5th Trevor Bollinger 50
6th Russell Bobbitt 43
7th Jordan Ashburn 41
8th Grant Baylor 39
9th Christopher Bach 38
10th Josh Strang 30

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 120
2nd Craig Delong 86
3rd Michael Witkowski 79
4th Layne Michael 74
5th Jesse Groemm 67
6th Austin Lee 59
7th Zack Hayes 53
8th Benjamin Kelley 48
9th Trevor Barrett 36
10th Jesper Borjessen 35

XC3 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jack Edmondson 120
2nd Jason Thomas 96
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 70
4th Hunter Neuwirth 70
5th Paul Whibley 67
6th Jaryn Williams 51
7th Dustin Gibson 43
8th Joshua Adkins 43
9th Nate Smith 29
10th Devan Welch 27

WXC Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Tayla Jones 80
2nd Becca Sheets 74
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 72
4th Rachel Gutish 66
5th Kendall LaFollette 48
6th Shelby Rolen 42
7th Brooke Cosner 33
8th Rachael Archer 30
9th Allie Spurgeon 30
10th Felicia Robichaud 35

ATV

XC1

Finish Rider ATV
1st Walker Fowler Yamaha
2nd Adam McGill Honda
3rd Brycen Neal Yamaha
4th Chris Borich Suzuki
5th Johnny Gallagher Yamaha
6th Landon Wolfe Honda
7th Martin Christofferson Honda
8th Westley Wolfe Suzuki
9th Joshua Merritt Yamaha
10th Randy Hamilton Honda

XC2

Finish Rider ATV
1st Devon Feehan Honda
2nd Matthew Lindle Honda
3rd Hunter Hart Yamaha
4th Austin Abney Honda
5th Greg Covert Yamaha
6th Brandon Icard Honda
7th Cameron Bruce Yamaha
8th Kenny Shick Yamaha
9th Braden Henthorn Honda
10th Wyatt Wilkin Honda
Overall Podium: (3) Brycen Neal, (1) Walker Fowler, (2) Adam McGill.
 Ken Hill

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Walker Fowler 120
2nd Brycen Neal 85
3rd Adam McGill 78
4th Chris Borich 73
5th Jarrod McClure 68
6th Landon Wolfe 58
7th Martin Christofferson 40
8th Johnny Gallagher 36
9th Tucker Wyatt 27
10th Joshua Merritt 25

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Devon Feehan 115
2nd Hunter Hart 93
3rd Matthew Lindle 86
4th Greg Covert 78
5th Austin Abney 59
6th Brandon Icard 54
7th Levi Coen 48
8th Cameron Bruce 44
9th Sam Hough 44
10th Kenny Shick 42

Dutch Masters of MX

Round 2 – Harfsen

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Jeffrey Herlings
2nd Gautier Paulin
3rd Yentel Martens
4th Filip Bengtsson
5th Rick Stank
6th Sven van der Mierden
7th Max Anstie
8th Ceriel Klein Kromhof
9th Jeffrey Dewulf
10th Heiki Laing

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Brian Bogers
2nd Thomas Kjer Olson
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen
4th Thomas Covington
5th Jed Beaton
6th Freek van der Vlist
7th Lars van Berkel
8th David Herbreteau
9th Roy van Heugfen
10th Ruben Fernandez Garcia

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeffrey Herlings 86
2nd Gautier Paulin 84
3rd Max Anstie 59
4th Yentel Martens 58
5th Filip Bengtsson 58
6th Shaun Simpson 52
7th Max Nagl 47
8th Jeffrey Dewulf 41
9th Sven van der Mierden 34
10th Micha-Boy de Waal 32

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Brian Bogers 89
2nd Thomas Kjer Olson 85
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 84
4th Freek van der Vlist 51
5th Jago Geerts 48
6th Jed  Beaton 45
7th Jeremy Seewer 43
8th David Herbreteau 42
9th Lars van Berkel 37
10th Thomas Covington 36

British Motocross Championship

Round 2 – Lyng, England

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Jake Nicholls
2nd Graeme Irwin
3rd Gert Krestinov
4th Steven Lenoir
5th Kristian Whatley
6th Harri Kullas
7th Brad Anderson
8th Ashley Wilde
9th Elliott Banks-Browne
10th Jake Shipton

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Harri Kullas
2nd Ben Watson
3rd Mel Pocock
4th Martin Barr
5th Brad Todd
6th Lewis Tombs
7th Todd Kellett
8th Jordan Divall
9th Kevin Woutts
10th Luke Norris

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jake Nicholls 95
2nd Graeme Irwin 82
3rd Steven Lenoir 76
4th Brad Anderson 63
5th Gert Krestinov 62
6th Kristian Whatley 58
7th Ashley Wilde 54
8th Elliott Banks-Browne 46
9th Harri Kullas 46
10th Jamie Law 43

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Ben Watson 94
2nd Hari Kullas 85
3rd Martin Barr 67
4th Mel Pocock 67
5th Brad Todd 64
6th Lewis Tombs 55
7th Todd Kellett 48
8th Jordan Divall 45
9th Josh Gilbert 44
10th Luke Norris 39

MX Masters of Germany

Round 1 – Luckau, Germany

Pro Class Overall

Overall Finish Rider
1st Jen Getteman
2nd Dennis Ullrich
3rd Nikolaj Larsen
4th Brian Hsu
5th Henry Jacobi
6th Cedric Grobben
7th Jeremy Delince
8th Jaromir Romancik
9th Luca Nijenhuis
10th Bence Szvoboda

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jens Getteman 45
2nd Dennis Ullrich 44
3rd Nikolaj Larsen 34
4th Brian Hsu 33
5th Henry Jacobi 30
6th Grobben Cedric 28
7th Jeremy Delince 25
8th Jarmoir Romancik 21
9th Bence Szvoboda 18
10th Luca Nijenhuis 18

Swiss Mx Championship

Round 2 – Payerne, Switzerland

MX Open

Overall Finish Rider
1st Arnaud Tonus
2nd Jose Butron
3rd Valentin Guillod
4th Yves Furlato
5th Andy Baumgartner
6th Jason Clermont
7th Nicolas Bender
8th Kim Schaffter
9th Alexandre Lejeune
10th Julien Buri

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Killian Auberson
2nd Enzo Steffen
3rd Luca Bruggmann
4th Kevin Auberson
5th Nico Seiler
6th Steven Champal
7th Timothy Jaunin
8th Pascal Friedli
9th David Schoch
10th Robin Scheiben

MX Open Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

Other 2017 Championship Standings

Amsoil Arenacross

250AX Race to the Championship 

Standing Rider Points
1st Gavin Faith 135
2nd Chris Blose 127
3rd Jace Owen 126
4th Daniel Herrlein 101
5th Gared Steinke 96
6th Travis Sewell 76
7th Cody VanBuskirk 74
8th Matt Goerke 48
9th Ben Lamay 40
10th Josh Osby 37

AX Lites East Region

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 116
2nd Jacob Williamson 101
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

AX Lites West Region 

Standing Rider Points
1st Hunter Sayles 100
2nd Ryan Breece 98
3rd Jared Lesher 95
4th Hunter Hilton 51
5th Jeramy Taylor 36
6th Parker Fleming 36
7th Austin Walton 34
8th Connor Pearson 32
9th Robbie Wageman 32
10th Kinser Endicott 26

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP 

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 156
2nd Antonio Cairoli 136
3rd Clement Desalle 119
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 116
5th Gautier Paulin 112
6th Evgeny Bobryshev 111
7th Romain Febvre 89
8th Kevin Strijbos 78
9th Max Nagl 73
10th Shaun Simpson 70
11th Max Anstie 69
12th Arnaud Tonus 65
13th Glenn Coldenhoff 62
14th Jeffrey Herlings 59
15th Arminas Jasikonis 37
16th Rui Goncalves 35
17th Jose Butron 27
18th Jose butron 32
19th Tanel Leok 29
20th Valentin Guillod 24

MX2 

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeremy Seewer 153
2nd Pauls Jonass 145
3rd Benoit Paturel 139
4th Julien Lieber 139
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 127
6th Brent Van doninck 102
7th Michele Cervellin 84
8th Thomas Covington 83
9th Vsevolod Brylyakov 81
10th Samuele Bernardini 80
11th Jorge Prado 70
12th Darian Sanayei 66
13th Adam Sterry 66
14th Brian Bogers 60
15th Calvin Vlaanderen 56
16th Hunter Lawrence 51
17th Iker Larranago Olano 43
18th Davy Pootjes 42
19th Ben Watson 39
20th Ivo Monticelli 29

Australian MX Nationals

MX1 450 Pro 

Standing Rider Points
1st Dean Ferris 73
2nd Kade Mosig 64
3rd Krik Gibbs 58
4th Luke Styke 54
5th Luke Clout 51
6th Todd Waters 51
7th Kyle Peters 47
8th Nathan Crawford 46
9th Dylan Long 45
10th Aleksandr Tonkov 40

MX2 250 Pro 

Standing Rider Points
1st Wilson Todd 67
2nd Egan Mastin 57
3rd Mitchell Evans 56
4th Jackson Richardson 56
5th Jayden Rykers 55
6th Kyle Webster 53
7th Hamish Harwood 52
8th Richie Evans 46
9th Dylan Wills 45
10th Aaron Tanti 44

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2