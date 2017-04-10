Wake-Up Call

Seattle - 450SX
Seattle - 250SX West
Seattle - 250SX West
Centurylink Field - Seattle, WA
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|YamahaYZ250F
|2
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|KawasakiKX 250F
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|KTM250SX-F
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|HusqvarnaFC250
|5
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|6
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|HondaCRF 250
|7
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|9
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|YamahaYZ250F
|10
|Justin Hoeft
|Castaic, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|11
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Jon Ames
|Riverside, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|13
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|HusqvarnaFC250
|14
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|HusqvarnaFC250
|15
|Ryan Breece
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|KawasakiKX 250F
|16
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|17
|Chris Howell
|Spokane, WA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|18
|Zac Commans
|Seal Beach, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|19
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|YamahaYZ250F
|20
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|HondaCRF 250
|22
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|YamahaYZ250F
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|294
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|294
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|252
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|211
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|208
|6
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|177
|7
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|176
|8
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|158
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|147
|10
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|143
|11
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|125
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|112
|13
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|99
|14
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|89
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|80
|16
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|74
|17
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|74
|18
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|65
|19
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|59
|20
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|160
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|142
|3
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|129
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|124
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|106
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|90
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|82
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|73
|9
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|64
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|55
|11
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|54
|12
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|51
|13
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|45
|14
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|40
|15
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|39
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|38
|17
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|33
|18
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|30
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|30
|20
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|28
2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis
Round 4 – Steele Creek – Morganton, North Carolina
Bike
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|KTM
|4th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Honda
|5th
|Josh Strang
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Beta
|7th
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|9th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Scott Grills
|Husqvarna
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|4th
|Austin Lee
|Honda
|5th
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Jesse Groemm
|KTM
|7th
|Drew Higgins
|Beta
|8th
|Nick Davis
|Beta
|9th
|Benjamin Kelley
|KTM
|10th
|Trevor Barrett
|Yamaha
XC3
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|KTM
|5th
|William Gilleland
|Yamaha
|6th
|Devan Welch
|Yamaha
|7th
|Jaryn Williams
|Yamaha
|8th
|Matthew Cook
|KTM
|9th
|Joshua Adkins
|Yamaha
WXC
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Rachel Gutish
|KTM
|3rd
|Becca Sheets
|KTM
|4th
|Mackenzie Tricker
|KTM
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|Yamaha
|6th
|Allie Spurgeon
|Yamaha
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|Kawasaki
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|115
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|93
|3rd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|75
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|57
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|50
|6th
|Russell Bobbitt
|43
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|41
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|39
|9th
|Christopher Bach
|38
|10th
|Josh Strang
|30
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|120
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|86
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|79
|4th
|Layne Michael
|74
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|67
|6th
|Austin Lee
|59
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|53
|8th
|Benjamin Kelley
|48
|9th
|Trevor Barrett
|36
|10th
|Jesper Borjessen
|35
XC3 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|120
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|96
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|70
|4th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|70
|5th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|51
|7th
|Dustin Gibson
|43
|8th
|Joshua Adkins
|43
|9th
|Nate Smith
|29
|10th
|Devan Welch
|27
WXC Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|80
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|74
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|72
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|66
|5th
|Kendall LaFollette
|48
|6th
|Shelby Rolen
|42
|7th
|Brooke Cosner
|33
|8th
|Rachael Archer
|30
|9th
|Allie Spurgeon
|30
|10th
|Felicia Robichaud
|35
ATV
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Adam McGill
|Honda
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|Yamaha
|4th
|Chris Borich
|Suzuki
|5th
|Johnny Gallagher
|Yamaha
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|Honda
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|Honda
|8th
|Westley Wolfe
|Suzuki
|9th
|Joshua Merritt
|Yamaha
|10th
|Randy Hamilton
|Honda
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|Honda
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|Honda
|3rd
|Hunter Hart
|Yamaha
|4th
|Austin Abney
|Honda
|5th
|Greg Covert
|Yamaha
|6th
|Brandon Icard
|Honda
|7th
|Cameron Bruce
|Yamaha
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|Yamaha
|9th
|Braden Henthorn
|Honda
|10th
|Wyatt Wilkin
|Honda
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|120
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|85
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|78
|4th
|Chris Borich
|73
|5th
|Jarrod McClure
|68
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|58
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|40
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|36
|9th
|Tucker Wyatt
|27
|10th
|Joshua Merritt
|25
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|115
|2nd
|Hunter Hart
|93
|3rd
|Matthew Lindle
|86
|4th
|Greg Covert
|78
|5th
|Austin Abney
|59
|6th
|Brandon Icard
|54
|7th
|Levi Coen
|48
|8th
|Cameron Bruce
|44
|9th
|Sam Hough
|44
|10th
|Kenny Shick
|42
Dutch Masters of MX
Round 2 – Harfsen
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|3rd
|Yentel Martens
|4th
|Filip Bengtsson
|5th
|Rick Stank
|6th
|Sven van der Mierden
|7th
|Max Anstie
|8th
|Ceriel Klein Kromhof
|9th
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|10th
|Heiki Laing
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Brian Bogers
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer Olson
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|4th
|Thomas Covington
|5th
|Jed Beaton
|6th
|Freek van der Vlist
|7th
|Lars van Berkel
|8th
|David Herbreteau
|9th
|Roy van Heugfen
|10th
|Ruben Fernandez Garcia
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|86
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|84
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|59
|4th
|Yentel Martens
|58
|5th
|Filip Bengtsson
|58
|6th
|Shaun Simpson
|52
|7th
|Max Nagl
|47
|8th
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|41
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|34
|10th
|Micha-Boy de Waal
|32
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Brian Bogers
|89
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer Olson
|85
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|84
|4th
|Freek van der Vlist
|51
|5th
|Jago Geerts
|48
|6th
|Jed Beaton
|45
|7th
|Jeremy Seewer
|43
|8th
|David Herbreteau
|42
|9th
|Lars van Berkel
|37
|10th
|Thomas Covington
|36
British Motocross Championship
Round 2 – Lyng, England
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|3rd
|Gert Krestinov
|4th
|Steven Lenoir
|5th
|Kristian Whatley
|6th
|Harri Kullas
|7th
|Brad Anderson
|8th
|Ashley Wilde
|9th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|10th
|Jake Shipton
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Harri Kullas
|2nd
|Ben Watson
|3rd
|Mel Pocock
|4th
|Martin Barr
|5th
|Brad Todd
|6th
|Lewis Tombs
|7th
|Todd Kellett
|8th
|Jordan Divall
|9th
|Kevin Woutts
|10th
|Luke Norris
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|95
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|82
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|76
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|63
|5th
|Gert Krestinov
|62
|6th
|Kristian Whatley
|58
|7th
|Ashley Wilde
|54
|8th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|46
|9th
|Harri Kullas
|46
|10th
|Jamie Law
|43
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ben Watson
|94
|2nd
|Hari Kullas
|85
|3rd
|Martin Barr
|67
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|67
|5th
|Brad Todd
|64
|6th
|Lewis Tombs
|55
|7th
|Todd Kellett
|48
|8th
|Jordan Divall
|45
|9th
|Josh Gilbert
|44
|10th
|Luke Norris
|39
MX Masters of Germany
Round 1 – Luckau, Germany
Pro Class Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Jen Getteman
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|3rd
|Nikolaj Larsen
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|6th
|Cedric Grobben
|7th
|Jeremy Delince
|8th
|Jaromir Romancik
|9th
|Luca Nijenhuis
|10th
|Bence Szvoboda
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jens Getteman
|45
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|44
|3rd
|Nikolaj Larsen
|34
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|33
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|30
|6th
|Grobben Cedric
|28
|7th
|Jeremy Delince
|25
|8th
|Jarmoir Romancik
|21
|9th
|Bence Szvoboda
|18
|10th
|Luca Nijenhuis
|18
Swiss Mx Championship
Round 2 – Payerne, Switzerland
MX Open
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Arnaud Tonus
|2nd
|Jose Butron
|3rd
|Valentin Guillod
|4th
|Yves Furlato
|5th
|Andy Baumgartner
|6th
|Jason Clermont
|7th
|Nicolas Bender
|8th
|Kim Schaffter
|9th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|10th
|Julien Buri
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Killian Auberson
|2nd
|Enzo Steffen
|3rd
|Luca Bruggmann
|4th
|Kevin Auberson
|5th
|Nico Seiler
|6th
|Steven Champal
|7th
|Timothy Jaunin
|8th
|Pascal Friedli
|9th
|David Schoch
|10th
|Robin Scheiben
MX Open Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
Other 2017 Championship Standings
Amsoil Arenacross
250AX Race to the Championship
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|135
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|127
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|126
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|101
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|96
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|76
|7th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|74
|8th
|Matt Goerke
|48
|9th
|Ben Lamay
|40
|10th
|Josh Osby
|37
AX Lites East Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|116
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|101
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
AX Lites West Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Hunter Sayles
|100
|2nd
|Ryan Breece
|98
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|95
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|51
|5th
|Jeramy Taylor
|36
|6th
|Parker Fleming
|36
|7th
|Austin Walton
|34
|8th
|Connor Pearson
|32
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|32
|10th
|Kinser Endicott
|26
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|156
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|136
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|119
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|116
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|112
|6th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|111
|7th
|Romain Febvre
|89
|8th
|Kevin Strijbos
|78
|9th
|Max Nagl
|73
|10th
|Shaun Simpson
|70
|11th
|Max Anstie
|69
|12th
|Arnaud Tonus
|65
|13th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|62
|14th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|59
|15th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|37
|16th
|Rui Goncalves
|35
|17th
|Jose Butron
|27
|18th
|Jose butron
|32
|19th
|Tanel Leok
|29
|20th
|Valentin Guillod
|24
MX2
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|153
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|145
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|139
|4th
|Julien Lieber
|139
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|127
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|102
|7th
|Michele Cervellin
|84
|8th
|Thomas Covington
|83
|9th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|81
|10th
|Samuele Bernardini
|80
|11th
|Jorge Prado
|70
|12th
|Darian Sanayei
|66
|13th
|Adam Sterry
|66
|14th
|Brian Bogers
|60
|15th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|56
|16th
|Hunter Lawrence
|51
|17th
|Iker Larranago Olano
|43
|18th
|Davy Pootjes
|42
|19th
|Ben Watson
|39
|20th
|Ivo Monticelli
|29
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 450 Pro
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|73
|2nd
|Kade Mosig
|64
|3rd
|Krik Gibbs
|58
|4th
|Luke Styke
|54
|5th
|Luke Clout
|51
|6th
|Todd Waters
|51
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|47
|8th
|Nathan Crawford
|46
|9th
|Dylan Long
|45
|10th
|Aleksandr Tonkov
|40
MX2 250 Pro
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|67
|2nd
|Egan Mastin
|57
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|56
|4th
|Jackson Richardson
|56
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|55
|6th
|Kyle Webster
|53
|7th
|Hamish Harwood
|52
|8th
|Richie Evans
|46
|9th
|Dylan Wills
|45
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
|44
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2