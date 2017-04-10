Online Poll

Buckle up, folks, we have a heated championship battle coming up. Eli Tomac and Ryan Dungey are tied atop the 450SX points standings (Tomac holds the tie-breaker with more wins) with just three rounds remaining.

Monster Energy Supercross takes its first break of the season this weekend for Easter Sunday. The series resumes in Salt Lake City on April 22, before heading to East Rutherford and Las Vegas to end the season.

With three rounds remaining, who do you have winning the 2017 450SX championship?