Monster Energy Kawasaki, Eli Tomac Agree to Multi-Year Extension

Monster Energy Kawasaki announced today that they’ve reached an agreement on a multi-year extension with Eli Tomac.

Tomac, who signed with Kawasaki prior to the start of the 2016 season, is currently tied for the points lead with Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey in the 450SX Class in Monster Energy Supercross with three rounds remaining.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to stay with Monster Energy Kawasaki,” said Tomac in a press release. “The team has put a lot of faith in me over the last year, which has given me the confidence I need to win. We have put in a lot of work and it is good to see it paying dividends.”

In his second year with the team, Tomac has rebounded from a slow start to win eight races, including five straight, and erased a 29-point deficit on Dungey.

“Eli Tomac is an exceptional rider and athlete, and has successfully carried on the tradition of dominance with his KX450F,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. President Yoshi Tamura. “Eli epitomizes Kawasaki’s commitment to winning and we are very excited to ensure he’ll be part of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for years to come!”

Details of the deal were not made available.