Injury Updates on Seely, Grant, Alldredge, McConahy, and Marquier

Cole Seely

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely missed the main event on Saturday after hurting his knee in practice. According to a TLD press release, Seely has been dealing with a torn adductor muscle in his knee and tore it again on Saturday.

“I've been dealing with torn adductor muscle since last weekend and dabbed my leg in practice today tearing it again,” said Seely on his Instagram. “So bummed to be sitting out the race today in one of my favorite stadiums.”

Josh Grant

The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider missed the main event on Saturday night after going down in qualifying. According to Grant, doctors told him he wouldn’t be allowed to race after he “rang my bell a little.” Grant did say his ankles, which he had surgery on last year, were doing fine.

"Not exactly how I planned my weekend in Seattle but after watching the video Doc said I was done for the night. Rang my bell a little. On a good note those Ankles be looking solid! joining the OTB gang."