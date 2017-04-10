Injury Updates on Seely, Grant, Alldredge, McConahy, and Marquier
Cole Seely
Honda HRC’s Cole Seely missed the main event on Saturday after hurting his knee in practice. According to a TLD press release, Seely has been dealing with a torn adductor muscle in his knee and tore it again on Saturday.
“I've been dealing with torn adductor muscle since last weekend and dabbed my leg in practice today tearing it again,” said Seely on his Instagram. “So bummed to be sitting out the race today in one of my favorite stadiums.”
Josh Grant
The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider missed the main event on Saturday night after going down in qualifying. According to Grant, doctors told him he wouldn’t be allowed to race after he “rang my bell a little.” Grant did say his ankles, which he had surgery on last year, were doing fine.
"Not exactly how I planned my weekend in Seattle but after watching the video Doc said I was done for the night. Rang my bell a little. On a good note those Ankles be looking solid! joining the OTB gang."
Chris Alldredge
Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha’s Chris Alldredge was injured during qualifying when he went down and was hit by Shane McElrath, who had nowhere to go. Alldredge released an update on his Instagram account:
"I'd like to apologize to @shanemcelrath_ I'm sorry for wrecking where I did and leaving you no outs. Hope you're doing alright man, and congratulations on the 5th Place last night. And prayers to @noahmcconahy59, you're trooper and I hope you feel better bud!
Update: Staying in Harbor View Hospital for a few days. Partially Collapsed Lung, small bit of Air in my Chest, Grade 1 Lacerated Liver and Adrenal Gland which are still bleeding a very small amount. Fractured 10th Rib, Fractured Pelvis, and Fractured L1, L2, L3, and L4 in my Lower Lumbar. Thanks for all the get well wishes, and be sure to send lots to @noahmcconahy59 as well."
Noah McConahy
The 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha rider was involved in a scary crash in the 250 main event on Saturday with Chase Marquier. The race was red flagged and the Washington native was taken to a local hospital with a broken L5 vertebrae. Per his Instagram account, he underwent surgery today.
"Can't thank this dude @motohead372 enough for coming to the ER to make sure everything is ok. Just an update for everyone I sustained a bad break on my L5 vertebrae and will undergo surgery first thing tomorrow and start the road to recovery. Extremely thankful The injuries aren't worse and we will be back soon!!!!"
Chris Alldredge posted this earlier this morning.
Chase Marquier
Marquier was also injured in the crash and posted the following update on his Instagram account:
"Wanted to give a little update! I got a pretty good start in the main and on the second lap I had to check up on a jump in a section which caused me to get landed on. At the hospital now with a broken scapula and dislocated shoulder, waiting on surgery now. Not how I wanted my season to end but thankful it wasn't worse. Also everyone say a prayer for my bud @noahmcconahy59 who was involved."