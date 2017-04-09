The Conversation: Musquin, Tomac, Anderson

Going into the Seattle Supercross many predicted this could be a wild race and potentially shake up the 450SX points race because of the already soft dirt and large amount of rain the city had received during the week. While we didn't get a massive shake up in the points, the race was still one of the craziest of the season.

Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin got a great start, and within a few corners had worked his way up into the lead where he would stay for the rest of the race.

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac's streak of good starts in the main event ended in Seattle when he came around in 10th place after lap one. He quickly worked his way up to third place, but then crashed and pushed himself back to fourth. After picking his bike up he charged hard to get himself a second place finish.

Ryan Dungey and Tomac are now tied in the points after Dungey crashed on the start and also had to work his way through the pack. He eventually got to fourth place after passing Davi Millsaps on the last lap.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson grabbed his third podium of the year after battling with Cooper Webb for what seemed like most of the race.

