Insight: Plessinger, Hill, Oldenburg

The 250SX West Region picked back up in Seattle and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Justin Hill held a 21-point lead over Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger in the championship points going into the weekend.

As many expected, Plessinger was solid in the soft and rutty conditions. After getting an okay start, he worked his way up from fifth to first in just four laps and rode the rest of the race without a challenge from any other rider.

Hill found himself in second place after the second lap and stayed there for the rest of the main event. On the podium after the race, Hill said he felt a little rusty after the long break and was happy to come away with a podium finish and solid points lead.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Mitchell Oldenburg rode well to get his first 250SX podium of his career. After finishing the first lap in seventh, Oldenburg steadily worked his way around riders to eventually find himself in third place as the checkers flew.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race. We will have a full transcription posted tomorrow morning, but for now you can watch the press conference below: