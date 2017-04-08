Team Rockwell Time Inc. Adds Ryan Breece

Press Release

Team Rockwell Time Inc. in association with PHNX Racing CO and Nuclear Blast Records are excited to announce that the team will field Ryan Breece at the Seattle and Las Vegas rounds to close out the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series.

Breece, who calls GPF home during the week, returned this season to the Monster Energy Babbits Kawasaki team after a string of injuries to enjoy some success in the Amsoil Arenacross series. The 21 year-old from Athol, Idaho currently sits 2nd in AX Lites West points (just 2 points out of the lead) and has already scored two wins since his return.

Looking to take full advantage of the extra seat time, Breece is thankful to everyone involved, “BIG thanks to Babbits for allowing me to take this opportunity and get back to racing Supercross for a couple rounds. I am looking forward to working with the Rockwell team and the crew over there”.



It will be the first time this year the Rockwell team will have a full effort after injuries to Trevor Reis sidelined him for the year and left Zac Commans solo under the tent to start the year. Commans was injured at Phoenix and will also return in Seattle. Bradley Lionnet who has been with team since Oakland will also return from a broken jaw his sustained from a crash at the Texas round.

Team Manager Chris Elliott is as excited as anyone to have full truck of riders, “Everyone on this team from crew to sponsors works so hard and it’s been a tough year with injuries so we ‘re thrilled to be able to put another guy on the track for them. Ryan Breece has been riding very well in the short time he has been back and I am excited to see what he can do when we get him back into a stadium this coming weekend. I want to give a big thank you to everyone at Monster Energy Babbits Kawasaki who has not only allowed Ryan to line up with us, but who have also been extremely helpful working everything out!”