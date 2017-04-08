Race Day Feed: Seattle

Finally Monster Energy Supercross has come back to Seattle! A city rich in supercros history has missed the last seasons due to construction in the area surrounding the stadium, which temporarily removed space for pits. But now the pit has been moved to the convention center which is connected to the side of the stadium, which is great because that means it's indoors and away from Seattle's inclement weather. These pits have the feel of Atlanta and St. Louis' indoor setup, and those are some of the most popular scenes in the series.

But the stadium still doesn't have a roof on it, so inclement weather will be dealt with for the races. The track was built and covered several days ago, so even last night's heavy rain didn't hurt the dirt. But the problem is there has been so much rain here throughout the winter that the dirt was already kind of soft. To combat that, today's practice schedule has been reduced to the bare minimum, one session for 10 minutes this afternoon. Otherwise we're in a long rain delay here at the stadium. Right now the track has been uncovered and it looks dry. We'll see if it holds up (and if any more rain holds out).

The short practice and the chances of rain tonight will just add more drama to the series. Justin Hill holds a solid 21-point lead over Aaron Plessinger in 250SX West, we talked to him yesterday and he's enjoying the moment and not shying away from it. Hill pointed to the blank space on the door of the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki truck where another number-one plate would live, and said his goal is to fill that space.

In the 450s, you already know Eli Tomac has pared Ryan Dungey's points lead down to just four after winning his fifth-straight race last weekend in St. Louis. Dungey of course had some drama with Chad Reed last week and we spotted he and Reed talking in the Yamaha pits this morning, hashing it out.

We talked to the FIM's John Gallagher yesterday and he told us when he explained last week's fine to Reed, Reed said he did not intend to be "that guy" and was not holding up Dungey on purpose.