MicroBilt PRBC Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Signs Cheyenne Harmon

Press Release

KENNESAW, GA - MicroBilt PRBC Yoshimura Suzuki Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Cheyenne Harmon to the roster for the remainder of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Season, beginning this weekend in Seattle, WA. Hailing from Ovilla, Texas, Cheyenne has been racing motocross since the age of five. He earned his AMA Pro License at the age of 16, having competed in the AMSOIL Arenacross series and became one of the first riders to earn "Road to Supercross" points. In the two years that Cheyenne competed in AMSOIL Arenacross, Harmon finished in the top 20 in the premier AX class in 2016 – which included a Main Event win in the AX Lites class, three podium finishes, and three Heat Race wins. Cheyenne is also no stranger to Monster Energy AMA Supercross, having raced his first Supercross event in Houston in 2014 where he even earned a transfer position to the Main Event in the 250SX class.

Since it's founding in 2014, MicroBilt PRBC Yoshimura Suzuki Racing has been dedicated to supporting passionate, talented supercross and motocross riders and drawn to riders with a shared respect for the grit, determination, commitment, and perseverance that lead to success – on the track, in business, and in life. "When the opportunity to expand our roster arose, it was evident that Cheyenne would make a perfect addition to the team. He is passionate, dedicated, and embodies the values we consider of the utmost importance – both as a rider and as a representative of the team," said Race Team Director Sean Albert. Cheyenne is currently in his rookie season in the Premier Class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and has spent much of this season as a full privateer, arriving via van to each event thus far. He has proven that he has the tenacity and grit to make his mark aboard a 450.