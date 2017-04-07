Jessy Nelson Joins the Wings for Life World Run

Santa Monica, California – On August 13, 2016, 22-year-old Jessy Nelson suffered a devastating crash, clipping a track marker at the Unadilla round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. His bike hit him from behind, breaking his T4 and T5 vertebrates and stretching his spinal cord, resulting in paralysis. As a talented athlete, Jessy is no stranger to welcoming a challenge, pushing himself to grow and staying positive, and since the accident, he’s been working hard—proving he's dedicated to progress and not willing to give up anytime soon.

Jessy's story resonates with so many, particularly with those aware of and involved with the Wings For Life World Run. As the world's only global simultaneous running and wheelchair race (May 7, 2017), Wings For Life World Run raises funds and awareness for spinal cord injury research and cure. Jessy has joined up as an ambassador and inspiring participant, helping to throw a spotlight on the importance of unity and strength in sports and in life. Holding his own Wings For Life Run, via the Organized App Run, in Orange County, California, Jessy will be joining hundreds of thousands on May 7 in the US and worldwide, to run for those who can't.

To participate in the West-Coast location, whether in a team or as an individual, in Santa Clarita, California on May 7 at 4:00 a.m., please visit WingsForLifeWorldRun.com