How to Watch: Seattle and More

Round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 8 in Seattle, Washington. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from CenturyLink Field beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 14 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 4 of GNCC and Round 10 of Amsoil Arenacross.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 14 | Seattle, WA | CenturyLink Field

Saturday, April 8

Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - FS1 - Live

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

amsoil grand national cross country championship

Online Schedule

Saturday, April 8 | Sunday, April 9

Round 4 | Steele Creek | Morganton, NC



Saturday

Big Buck Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Sunday

Big Buck Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 10 | Sacramento, CA

Sunday, April 9

Coverage - 1:00 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

