10 Things to Watch: Seattle

Chad Reed vs. Ryan Dungey We’ve seen plenty of aggression in the 250SX East Region this year, but in St. Louis we saw a bit of it in 450SX with Chad Reed and Ryan Dungey. Reed believes it was Dungey who caused the big pileup the week before that left scrapes all over Reed’s backside, and seemed to show his disapproval somewhat in the heat race. Dungey, who felt Reed had needlessly moved over on him in the whoops, shared his opinion in his television interview. And of course in the main Reed, who was a lap down, didn’t seem to make any attempt to get out of Dungey’s way for several laps as he was trying to track down Eli Tomac. It’s enough to make you wonder what might happen if the two find each other on the track again in Seattle. –Aaron Hansel Team Orders There’s been plenty of bench racing regarding possible team orders at Red Bull KTM, but there hasn’t been much evidence of it on the racetrack. Marvin Musquin beat Dungey as recently as Detroit (as well as the week before in Indianapolis), but Dungey turned the tables and beat him in St. Louis. Maybe Musquin was laying up, but Dungey at one point was going even faster than race-winner Eli Tomac, so it sure seems like Dungey pulled away just based on his own quick pace. With the season winding down and Dungey’s lead steadily shrinking, team orders are definitely something to look for, but so far they don’t seem to be in play. –Hansel The Shakeup There’s always a threat of rain in the Pacific Northwest, and according to the weather report, that threat is pretty strong for this weekend in Seattle. The rain couldn’t come at a more interesting time either—Dungey’s once large points lead is down to just four over a surging Tomac. The unpredictability of a mudder could provide the break Dungey needs right now, but it could go the other way and hurt him drastically. Or it could have no effect at all! No matter what, it’s an uncontrollable variable that’s likely to have everyone’s attention this weekend. -Hansel

Can Justin Hill pick up where he left off? Rich Shepard

Western Refresher With the 250SX West Region resuming this Saturday night in Seattle, it’s time for a quick refresher on the state of the region. After watching Shane McElrath win the first two races, Justin Hill started surging and collected the next three wins. McElrath hung in there with podiums but had a disastrous night in Arlington when he had a mechanical problem and finished last (he was leading at the time). Hill went on to win, his fourth straight, and now holds a 21-point lead over Aaron Plessinger in second, and 25 on McElrath. With just three races remaining Hill is looking good for a title, but as we’ve seen so far, anything can happen, especially if the rain makes for a sloppy Seattle. –Hansel Podium Push Jimmy Decotis has been pretty good this season—he’s led laps and has been tantalizingly close to the podium several times. In post-race interviews he’s been very candid about how much he wants to get on the podium, something he has yet to do in his career, and being so close (he was fourth in Oakland and Arlington), yet not quite there, has got to be a mixed bag of encouragement and frustration. He’ll have another chance to check that box this Saturday night. -Hansel

Looking for Signs The Autotrader.com/JGR Suzuki team is looking for something, anything, to build on, as the season has turned to disaster ever since Weston Peick’s strong start to the season ended at round four. Justin Barcia is supposed to be the team’s hope, so any signs of life there are welcome. There was something last weekend, as Barcia’s #51 popped up to the top of the scoring board during qualifying not once, but twice. That’s some old-fashioned Barcia speed (remember, he won a 450SX race in Seattle once) but he mixed it with old-fashioned Barcia style when he took out himself and Alex Ray in a semi for no real reason. Which version of old-school Barcia shows up in Seattle this weekend? –Jason Weigandt

Inside the Rut Seven years ago, Broc Tickle took his first-ever 250SX career victory on a rutted, rough Seattle track. What we learned then, and what we still know now, is that Tickle is tough when the conditions are tough. He’s also been surging lately, with 8-7-8 finishes in the last three races to back up his podium in Toronto. Don’t expect Broc to do anything crazy or flashy in Seattle, but don’t be surprised if he puts in a solid result. –Weigandt

Can Barcia get things rolling for JGR? Rich Shepard