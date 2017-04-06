Watch: Travis Pastrana Goes Pond Skimming

Film/Text: Red Bull

Travis Pastrana returns to the motocross track for some racing and shenanigans with some fast company at Kevin Windham's Mississippi MX paradise. Along with Windham, Travis joined fellow '90s motocross phenom Robbie Reynard, along with whip-connoisseur Brett Cue for an epic weekend of racing, nac-nacs, backflips, and of course, some fifth gear-pinned pond skimming. Is Travis coming back to racing full-time? No. Is he still here to send it? Absolutely.