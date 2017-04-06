The Word On...

What Brands Are Cool?

In an attempt to find out what teenagers think is cool, Google asked 1,000 teens to rank brands by their “coolness” and released the finding in a document called “It’s Lit: A Guide To What Teens Think Is Cool.” (According to Urban Dictionary, lit is “when something is turned up or popping.” Ex: The party last night was lit. Now you know.) A few things stuck out at me from the findings, which I've outlined below.

- No surprise here, teenagers are most aware of Racer X and think it’s the coolest. (Note: We can not say for sure Racer X was part of this poll. We can also not say for sure that it was not part of this poll. Legally, we’ll go with the former.)

- Vice, the news organization which brands itself as being the “cool” option, is not that cool amongst teens.

- Matthes will love this: Chick-Fil-A is cooler than Instagram, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and many others.

- Vans is still very cool, which is cool for all action sports.

- GoPro is still very cool, which is cool for all actions sports.

Take these results as you wish. Don’t shoot the messenger. To check out the full 10 page document, with a bigger image, go here. (Also the placement of Racer X amongst the other brands may or may not be a legitimate stat from this study.)