Racer X Films: Aaron Plessinger

Aaron Plessinger is currently 21 points behind Justin Hill in the 250SX West Region as the series gets ready to start back up in Seattle after a 56-day break. It's looking like Seattle could be a muddy one, but with Plessinger's off-road background he's comfortable in slippery and rutted conditions and is looking forward to chipping away at Hill's lead.

We caught up with Plessinger at the Yamaha test track in Corona, California to talk about how he feels his season has been going so far, get an update on what he's been up to over the break, and of course, get some raw riding footage.