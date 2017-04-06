Jeremy Martin Out for Seattle

Jeremy Martin announced today he will be sitting out the Seattle Supercross after suffering a crash while testing for the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. According to Martin, he "had to jump through the bars" and is really sore. The two-time 250MX champion is looking to be back in Salt Lake City for the penultimate round of Monster Energy Supercross.

For Martin this seems to be the exclamation point on a tough season where he had already missed two races due to a concussion and his best 250SX finish being a sixth. Martin did have one bright spot when he was able to finish in second place at the Daytona Supercross in the 450 class during a guest appearance with Honda HRC.