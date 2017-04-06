Injury Report: Seattle

450SX

Comment: Aeck suffered two fractured vertebrae, some broken ribs, and a hurt shoulder when he was landed on in Arlington. To help with Aeck’s medical costs, go here.

Jimmy Albertson – Various

Comment: Albertson recently told Racer X that he may have to have five vertebrae fused and have rods placed in his back to stabilize his spine after incurring a long list of injuries in Daytona, including: fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture. If you wish to make a donation to Albertson via Road 2 Recovery, go here.

Mike Alessi – Collarbone

Comment: Alessi crashed on press day in St. Louis and broke his collarbone. As far as breaks go it wasn’t terrible, but it’ll be enough to keep him off the gate for the rest of the supercross season.

Trey Canard - Virus

Comment: A virus will keep Canard out of action for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Cade Clason – Hand

Comment: Clason was landed on in his heat race in St. Louis and couldn’t finish the night. In an Instagram post he said nothing was broken and that he’d be back racing in Seattle.