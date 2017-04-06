Injury Report: Seattle

450SX
Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder
Comment: Aeck suffered two fractured vertebrae, some broken ribs, and a hurt shoulder when he was landed on in Arlington. To help with Aeck’s medical costs, go here.
Jimmy Albertson – Various
Comment: Albertson recently told Racer X that he may have to have five vertebrae fused and have rods placed in his back to stabilize his spine after incurring a long list of injuries in Daytona, including: fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture. If you wish to make a donation to Albertson via Road 2 Recovery, go here.
Mike Alessi – Collarbone
Comment: Alessi crashed on press day in St. Louis and broke his collarbone. As far as breaks go it wasn’t terrible, but it’ll be enough to keep him off the gate for the rest of the supercross season.
Trey Canard - Virus
Comment: A virus will keep Canard out of action for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Cade Clason – Hand
Comment: Clason was landed on in his heat race in St. Louis and couldn’t finish the night. In an Instagram post he said nothing was broken and that he’d be back racing in Seattle.
Cody Gilmore – Concussion/Back
Comment: Gilmore went down on the start of the 450SX LCQ in St. Louis and suffered a concussion and fractured his C3, C7, and T1 vertebrae. He’s out for the season.
Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist
Comment: Peick hopes to be ready for the beginning of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Dustin Pipes – Collarbone
Comment: Pipes broke his collarbone in Detroit, but hopes to be ready for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. For better or worse, he’ll have this kind of team environment to look forward to when he returns.
When you realize #Supercross is just a few days away..... ??? you might see the full dance party on Race Day Live this week ? ____________________ #TPJracing #TPJcrew #flyracing #flyracingfamily #dirtbikes #motocross #supercross #supercrosslive #sxonfox #foxsports #foxsports #racing #racers #motocrossracing #dirtbikeracing #bike #motorcycle #karcherpressurewashers #karcher @the722 @tylerenticknap723 @sbrennen3
Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm
Comment: Roczen is out indefinitely after a big crash at Anaheim 2 left him with injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). Christian Craig will fill-in for him, starting at Hangtown.
250SX
Matt Bisceglia – Foot/Leg
Comment: Bisceglia suffered a broken leg while practicing at Glen Helen. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.
Benny Bloss – Shoulder/Humerus
Comment: Bloss took himself out of the season when he crashed in Minneapolis, dislocating his shoulder and fracturing his humerus bone. He should be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Tyler Bowers – Femur
Comment: Bowers had hoped to be ready for Seattle after fracturing his femur Glendale, but it didn’t work out. The team says he should be ready to go in Salt Lake City.
Zac Commans – Arm, Wrist
Comment: Commans injured his arm and wrist when he came up short on a triple in Glendale. He’s back for this weekend.
Austin Forkner – Hip
Comment: Fornker crashed earlier this week during practice and, due to soreness in his right hip, will miss Seattle. His return to racing will be evaluated on a race-to-race basis.
Nick Gaines – Collarbone
Comment: Gaines will return for the last two rounds of the 250SX East Region after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.
RJ Hampshire – Tib/Fib
Comment: Hampshire is expecting to overcome a fractured tib/fib, suffered in Toronto, to be ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Logan Karnow – Back
Comment: Karnow crashed during qualifying in Detroit and fractured his T1-T3. He had surgery and is out indefinitely.
Bradley Lionnet – Jaw
Comment: Lionnet fractured his jaw in Arlington but will return this Saturday.
Alex Martin – Back
Comment: Martin had a bad crash when Christian Craig hit him during practice in Detroit. He hasn’t raced since and when we spoke to him earlier in the week he said he’s still a few weeks out from getting back on the bike.
Jeremy Martin – Soreness
Comment: Martin announced today he will be sitting out the Seattle Supercross after suffering a crash while testing for the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. According to Martin, he "had to jump through the bars" and is really sore. The two-time 250MX champion is looking to be back in Salt Lake City.
Cameron McAdoo - Hand
Comment: McAdoo cut his hand prior to Daytona and will return to racing in East Rutherford.
Colt Nichols – Knee/Tibia
Comment: Nichols will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross after tearing the MCL off his tibia and suffering a small fracture to the tibia while practicing.
Phil Nicoletti – Ankle/Heel/Fibula
Comment: Nicoletti may be able to race the final few rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after dislocating his ankle, shattering his heel, and fracturing his lower fibula on press day in Arlington.
Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot
Comment: Reis is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.
Chase Sexton – Femur
Comment: Sexton broke his femur during practice in Atlanta and will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.
Bradley Taft – Concussion
Comment: Taft hopes to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after suffering a concussion before A2.