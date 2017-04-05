Racer X Films: 2017 Yamaha YZ250F

Bike Build By GYTR

Video by Simon Cudby

The Yamaha YZ250F has already proven itself to be a competitive machine. The current generation has been the platform for a staggering number of national motocross and supercross titles in pro racing, and it’s the bike of choice for many privateers and amateur racers looking for the highest level of performance from a stock bike. We went to the Yamaha experts at GYTR to build the ultimate race bike.

GYTR

High Compression Piston, Polished Head, Camshaft Kit, Air Boot Adaptor

www.shopyamaha.com

Acerbis

Flo Yellow Kit

www.acerbis.com

Dubya

Talon Carbon Hub, Excel A60 Rim, Titanium Spoke Kit

www.dubyausa.com

N-Style

Custom Graphics with Hologram Inlay, Seat Cover

www.n-style.com

LightSpeed Carbon Fiber

Skid Plate, Disc Guard, Rear Brake Guard, Case Saver, Chain Guide

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

FMF by GYTR

Titanium RCT 4.1 Exhaust System

www.shopyamaha.com

Works Connection

Clutch Perch, Clutch/Brake Levers, Radiator Braces, Chain Adjuster Blocks, Launch Control

www.worksconnection.com

Moto Stuff

Front and Rear Brake Rotors

www.motostuff.com

Supersprox

Black Sprocket

www.supersproxusa.com

Enzo

Fork and Shock Revalve, Custom Bladder Cap, Enzo Internal Replacement

www.enzoracing.com

VP

U4.4 Race Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com