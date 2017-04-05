Racer X Films: 2017 Yamaha YZ250F
Bike Build By GYTR
Video by Simon Cudby
The Yamaha YZ250F has already proven itself to be a competitive machine. The current generation has been the platform for a staggering number of national motocross and supercross titles in pro racing, and it’s the bike of choice for many privateers and amateur racers looking for the highest level of performance from a stock bike. We went to the Yamaha experts at GYTR to build the ultimate race bike.
GYTR
High Compression Piston, Polished Head, Camshaft Kit, Air Boot Adaptor
www.shopyamaha.com
Acerbis
Flo Yellow Kit
www.acerbis.com
Dubya
Talon Carbon Hub, Excel A60 Rim, Titanium Spoke Kit
www.dubyausa.com
N-Style
Custom Graphics with Hologram Inlay, Seat Cover
www.n-style.com
LightSpeed Carbon Fiber
Skid Plate, Disc Guard, Rear Brake Guard, Case Saver, Chain Guide
www.lightspeedcarbon.com
FMF by GYTR
Titanium RCT 4.1 Exhaust System
www.shopyamaha.com
Works Connection
Clutch Perch, Clutch/Brake Levers, Radiator Braces, Chain Adjuster Blocks, Launch Control
www.worksconnection.com
Moto Stuff
Front and Rear Brake Rotors
www.motostuff.com
Supersprox
Black Sprocket
www.supersproxusa.com
Enzo
Fork and Shock Revalve, Custom Bladder Cap, Enzo Internal Replacement
www.enzoracing.com
VP
U4.4 Race Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
