Austin Forkner Sidelined for Seattle

The 250SX West Region returns from a seven week break this weekend in Seattle, Washington, but Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will be without rookie Austin Forkner.

The team announced today that Forkner crashed during a practicing session and due to soreness in his right hip will sit out this weekend. According to the team, his return is “being evaluated on a race by race basis.”

Forkner was coming into his own as the series headed for a break in February, garnering two podiums in the last three rounds. Aside from a crash in Oakland and subsequent 22nd place finish, Forkner has been a model of consistency in his first year, finishing inside the top five in four of six rounds.

This is the first race Forkner has missed in his pro career, which began last summer in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.