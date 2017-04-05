2017 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Graphics Kits Now Available

CORONA, CA – Racing a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki isn't something everyone can do, but you can make your KX85, KX250F, or KX450F look just like our team bikes. Available now from Pro Circuit are the new Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team graphic kits to fit the 2014-17 KX85, 2017 KX250F and 2016-17 KX450F. Each kit includes high-quality screen printed graphics for front and rear fenders, shroud and tank decals, fork decals, fork guard, and swingarm decals. All features heavy-duty clear vinyl to keep your graphics looking good. Number plate backgrounds and seat cover available separately from N-Style.

