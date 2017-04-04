Sign of the (Lap) Times: St. Louis

As the championship race in both the 450 class and the 250SX East Region continue to get closer and closer, each round brings us more and more excitement. The St. Louis Supercross didn't buck this trend at all.

In the 250 class, we saw a race that came down to just .446 seconds between race winner Jordon Smith and second place Joey Savatgy. In the 450 class we saw Ryan Dungey slowly start to close in on Eli Tomac before Chad Reed held his line in front of Dungey for three and a half laps, which has added even more drama to the mix.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 49.809 6 51.793 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 50.237 8 52.060 Ryan Dungey 3 3rd 50.692 7 52.338 Marvin Musquin 4 4th 51.186 6 52.397 Jason Anderson 5 6th 51.659 7 53.434 Cole Seely 6 5th 51.958 9 53.309 Josh Grant 7 15th 52.066 7 54.429 Justin Barcia 8 10th 52.112 7 53.917 Justin Brayton 9 7th 52.138 6 53.485 Blake Baggett 10 11th 52.143 6 54.140 Justin Bogle 11 8th 52.232 7 53.640 Broc Tickle 12 9th 52.241 6 53.575 Malcolm Stewart 13 13th 52.319 3 53.541 Davi Millsaps 14 14th 52.475 6 54.305 Cooper Webb 15 16th 52.922 7 54.593 Chad Reed 16 12th 53.030 8 54.062 Dean Wilson 17 17th 53.075 6 54.844 Jake Weimer 18 18th 54.604 5 57.207 Vince Friese 19 21st 55.582 6 59.892 AJ Catanzaro 20 19th 55.636 4 57.746 Kyle Chisholm 21 20th 55.651 4 59.989 Alex Ray 22 22nd 57.410 4 59.240 Kyle White

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 3rd 52.034 7 53.193 Zach Osborne 2 2nd 52.296 2 53.143 Joey Savatgy 3 4th 52.574 5 53.844 Dylan Ferrandis 4 1st 52.601 11 53.064 Jordon Smith 5 5th 52.723 4 53.926 Christian Craig 6 6th 53.349 3 54.640 Adam Cianciarulo 7 7th 53.619 5 54.817 Mitchell Harrison 8 8th 53.750 2 55.643 Gannon Audette 9 12th 54.129 6 56.143 Luke Renzland 10 10th 54.241 6 55.808 Anthony Rodriguez 11 15th 54.290 6 56.646 Fredrik Noren 12 9th 54.327 4 55.607 Kyle Cunningham 13 11th 54.534 4 55.907 Jesse Wentland 14 14th 55.343 6 57.198 Lorenzo Locurcio 15 13th 55.376 6 57.053 Dakota Alix 16 22nd 56.132 6 58.668 Jerry Robin 17 17th 56.288 10 57.880 Henry Miller 18 18th 56.565 10 58.526 Josh Cartwright 19 16th 56.610 6 57.786 Paul Coates 20 19th 56.947 5 58.863 Dylan Merriam 21 21st 57.207 4 1:01.863 Steven Clarke 22 20th 57.620 6 1:01.215 Cody Williams

450SX Top Three

Tomac wins another one to make it five in a row and these top-three lap time charts are starting to look the same. Once again, Tomac put that hammer down during the opening laps to give himself a comfortable cushion for when Dungey made his mid-race charge.

Dungey found his pace quicker than he normally has this season and started to dig into that gap Tomac built during the opening laps, but ran into some issues mid-way through the race. More on this below.

Marvin Musquin looked to be challenging Dungey early on in the race, but then settled into a pace that was just a tick off the leaders. During the post-race press conference Musquin said, "I was third and I was feeling really, really well. I was pushing. I was right behind Eli and Ryan, but it was tough to make a pass. I don’t know if I missed some energy or got tight a little bit. The track was tough. They started pulling away and then it’s tough. When you’re behind and you’re not close anymore then you kind of play it safe."