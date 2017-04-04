Husqvarna Announces Fuel-Injected Two-Stroke Enduro Models

In March, KTM dropped an emissions-friendly bomb stating that fuel-injection technology is ready for two-strokes, and the 2018 250EXC and 300EXC bikes will come equipped with it.

Today, Husqvarna announced that they will also be releasing fuel-injected two-stroke enduro motorcycles. According to a official press release, the “2018 TE 250i and TE 300i machines will feature engine technology that is set to revolutionize the field of two-stroke enduro motorcycles.”

Production will begin in June, with additional information to come on May 30. You can read the entire press release below.