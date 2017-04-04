Honda Announces Three 2018 Off-Road Models
TORRANCE, Calif. – Just in time for spring, Honda made its first off-road announcement of the 2018 model year, starring a mix of fun and popular trail bikes. The CRF/F line is renowned for being enjoyable and reliable, and the four smallest models—the CRF125F (available in standard and big-wheel versions), CRF110F, and CRF50F—serve as great vehicles for exploring the trails and introducing new riders to motorcycling.
Demonstrating its commitment to this segment, Honda offers the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's MSF DirtBike School, a respected learn-to-ride program, at its Honda Rider Education Centers, with campuses in Colton, California; Irving, Texas; Alpharetta, Georgia; and Troy, Ohio. Over 11,000 riders of all ages are taught at these sites every year.
"The Honda heritage of offering iconic, family-oriented, user-friendly trail bikes runs deep, from the Trail 50 to the XR75," said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications. "These CRF/F models continue to be a big hit with consumers because they introduce people to the joy of motorcycling, setting the course for years of enjoyment that can be passed from one generation to another. We're proud to once again offer them for the 2018 model year."
CRF125F / CRF125FB
When it comes to midsize four-stroke play bikes, two different models rule the roost: the Honda CRF125F and its larger-wheeled variant, the CRF125FB. Both motorcycles strike an amazing balance between performance and comfort, with the shared goal of delivering a safe yet exhilarating ride for eager enthusiasts. That said don't think that these machines are reserved strictly for youth riders; countless smaller adults have fallen in love with this torque-filled 124.9cc engine, while the four-speed transmission offers an excellent platform from which to learn proper clutch usage. The primary difference between these models lies in the wheel size—the CRF125F's 17-inch front/14-inch rear setup is slightly smaller than the CRF125FB's 19/16 combo—although the latter model also sports slightly more suspension travel and taller gearing. No matter which CRF125F one chooses, these bikes are guaranteed to produce plenty of smiles.
- Color: Red
- Price
- CRF125F: $2,999
- CRF125FB: $3,399
- Availability: July 2017
CRF110F
Taking cues from the larger models in Honda's play bike line, the CRF110F delivers full-size servings of fun in a small, easy-to-handle package. Growing riders will love the ease of use provided by the CRF110F's four-speed, automatic transmission, making this the ultimate stepping stone for those who dream of grabbing gears but aren't quite ready for a manual clutch. An ideal off-road motorcycle for little rippers who choose to stay close to camp, this bike's engine character is incredibly friendly yet still has plenty of power for bolder excursions away from the truck (with an adult, of course). Perhaps the best trait of all is the CRF110F's reputation for being absolutely bulletproof and its ability to hold up to even the steepest of learning curves. A 1.1-gallon fuel tank, 26.3-inch seat height, and strong drum brakes front and rear are just some of the many great features that characterize this popular machine.
- Color: Red
- Price: $2,249
- Availability: June 2017
CRF50F
Back by popular demand for 2018, Honda's CRF50F enjoys a legendary heritage dating back to the days of the ultra-fun, twin-shocked Honda Z50. Still one of the most beloved small-bore four-strokes in existence, the CRF50F features modern styling, incredible durability, and an outstanding blend of usable power and effortless handling. It weighs in at just 111 pounds, and although it was designed with the youth rider in mind, many a grown-up has been caught red-handed taking a "quick spin" on this little Honda. Simplicity is the name of the game with this model, as the air-cooled thumper features an automatic clutch and 10-inch wheels front and rear. There's a reason that so many riders recall starting their careers aboard a Honda; the CRF50F is the ultimate first motorcycle for the littlest rider in the crew.
- Color: Red
- Price: $1,499
- Availability: June 2017
