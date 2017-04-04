Honda Announces Three 2018 Off-Road Models

TORRANCE, Calif. – Just in time for spring, Honda made its first off-road announcement of the 2018 model year, starring a mix of fun and popular trail bikes. The CRF/F line is renowned for being enjoyable and reliable, and the four smallest models—the CRF125F (available in standard and big-wheel versions), CRF110F, and CRF50F—serve as great vehicles for exploring the trails and introducing new riders to motorcycling.

Demonstrating its commitment to this segment, Honda offers the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's MSF DirtBike School, a respected learn-to-ride program, at its Honda Rider Education Centers, with campuses in Colton, California; Irving, Texas; Alpharetta, Georgia; and Troy, Ohio. Over 11,000 riders of all ages are taught at these sites every year.

"The Honda heritage of offering iconic, family-oriented, user-friendly trail bikes runs deep, from the Trail 50 to the XR75," said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications. "These CRF/F models continue to be a big hit with consumers because they introduce people to the joy of motorcycling, setting the course for years of enjoyment that can be passed from one generation to another. We're proud to once again offer them for the 2018 model year."

CRF125F / CRF125FB

When it comes to midsize four-stroke play bikes, two different models rule the roost: the Honda CRF125F and its larger-wheeled variant, the CRF125FB. Both motorcycles strike an amazing balance between performance and comfort, with the shared goal of delivering a safe yet exhilarating ride for eager enthusiasts. That said don't think that these machines are reserved strictly for youth riders; countless smaller adults have fallen in love with this torque-filled 124.9cc engine, while the four-speed transmission offers an excellent platform from which to learn proper clutch usage. The primary difference between these models lies in the wheel size—the CRF125F's 17-inch front/14-inch rear setup is slightly smaller than the CRF125FB's 19/16 combo—although the latter model also sports slightly more suspension travel and taller gearing. No matter which CRF125F one chooses, these bikes are guaranteed to produce plenty of smiles.