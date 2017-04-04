Christian Craig to Fill-In for Ken Roczen in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

With Ken Roczen out for the remainder of the 2017 season, Honda HRC has tabbed current GEICO Honda 250 rider Christian Craig to fill-in for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship set to begin on May 20 at Hangtown.

“Honestly, when I got the call that factory Honda wanted me to fill in, I couldn’t stop smiling,” Craig said in a statement. “To have this opportunity is an honor. Obviously, everyone including me is so bummed Kenny got hurt, and I’ll do everything in my power to make the team and Kenny happy they chose me as the guy to ride his bike while he recovers. I’ll be going into the season open-minded and as prepared as I can be. The 450 class is more stacked than ever, but hopefully after the first couple rounds I’ll be able to learn the pace and see where I fit in. Thanks to the entire Team Honda HRC and GEICO Honda crews for allowing this to happen, and to Kenny for letting me borrow his bike for the summer. I’m beyond grateful.”

While with Troy Lee Designs, Craig primarily rode the 450 outdoors, competing in the class in 2011, 2012, and 2014. He also made his pro debut with JGRMX in 2009 in the 450 class. Craig’s best finish in the class was a seventh overall at Freestone in 2011. The last two years, Craig has competed in the 250 class with GEICO Honda. He missed all but two rounds a season ago due to injury.

Team manager Dan Betley added: “We’re really excited to have Christian riding for us in the AMA Pro Motocross series. He’s shown notable speed in the 450 class in previous years, and I think he has the potential to deliver solid results. GEICO Honda is our extended family; we have a great relationship, so we appreciate them allowing us to have Christian for the season.”