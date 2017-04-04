AMSOIL Founder Albert J. Amatuzio Passes at 92
AMSOIL announced yesterday that the founder of the company, Albert J. Amatuzio, passed away on Friday night. He was 92.
Al was born on May 6, 1924 in Duluth, Minnesota, and attended the Naval Air Corps and served in the Merchant Marines and the Air Force before founding Amsoil in 1972.
Everyone at Racer X sends our condolences to the Amatuzio family during this time. You can read the full release from AMSOIL below.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of AMSOIL INC. founder, Al Amatuzio. He went peacefully Friday night surrounded by loved ones in his home. Al was born on May 6, 1924 in Duluth, Minn.
Al’s entrepreneurial nature emerged when he was a child. He peddled newspapers, sold magazines, collected scrap iron and devised any number of ventures to help support the family through difficult times.
After high school Al attended Naval Air Corps training and served in the Merchant Marines, the Air Force and eventually, the Duluth unit of the Air National Guard. He served 25 years as a fighter pilot and squadron commander and was twice honored as our nation’s top pilot.
Al then became inspired by a new challenge. Armed with the knowledge that every jet engine in the world could survive only with synthetic oil, he reasoned that the same performance benefits could be applied to cars, trucks and other motorized land vehicles.
Al ignored the skeptics and in 1963 began an intense period of research and development. By 1966 he had formulated his first synthetic motor oil, and throughout the sixties he continued development and sold synthetic oils under a variety of names. In 1972 AMSOIL synthetic motor oil became the world’s first synthetic motor oil to meet American Petroleum Institute service requirements. The lubricant industry had changed forever. All the major oil companies followed Al Amatuzio’s lead and developed synthetic motor oils of their own
Al was generous in all respects and had particular compassion for children, animals and military causes. He touched the lives of many and will be missed by family, friends and thousands of loyal AMSOIL employees and Dealers. A memorial service will be held at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) Auditorium in Duluth, Minn. on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 12 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m.
Al’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Al’s name to Animal Allies of Duluth, the Douglas County Humane Society and the AMSOIL Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation.
