AMSOIL Founder Albert J. Amatuzio Passes at 92

AMSOIL announced yesterday that the founder of the company, Albert J. Amatuzio, passed away on Friday night. He was 92.

Al was born on May 6, 1924 in Duluth, Minnesota, and attended the Naval Air Corps and served in the Merchant Marines and the Air Force before founding Amsoil in 1972.

Everyone at Racer X sends our condolences to the Amatuzio family during this time. You can read the full release from AMSOIL below.