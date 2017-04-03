Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: St. Louis

FLY Racing loves to share photos of its fans, which is why they created the “FLY Wall.” The FLY Wall is a fun way for Fly Racing fans to share their photos on the Fly Racing website. Simply head over to FlyRacing.com, look for the “FLY Wall” menu in the upper right corner of the homepage, choose “Post a Pic”, and upload a favorite photo of yourself. If approved your photo will show up on the FLY Wall—it’s as simple as that! So head on over to FlyRacing.com and upload your photos for a chance to be featured on the FLY Wall.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a review of the St. Louis Supercross and all that happened there. We spend a lot of time on the Chad Reed/Ryan Dungey incident, we talk about Eli Tomac winning again, Joey Savatgy’s season, Jordon Smith’s wins and cover the prom that happened at TPJ.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.