450 Words: Malcolm Stewart

It’s been quite the adjustment for 450SX rookie Malcolm Stewart. Through 10 races, the Ride365.com/Stewart Racing Suzuki rider garnered just one top 10 finish. Stewart showed impressive speed in his heat races, but hasn’t been able to put the pieces together in the main event.

Entering St. Louis, Stewart said he tried to forget about the endurance aspect of the race (a big change going from what was 15 laps in 250SX last year to 20 plus one lap this year) and focus on doing the best he could. It paid off, as he had his best main event all season. Stewart ran fifth for a majority of the race, before being passed late by Josh Grant. Although he dropped a few more spots after falling with two laps to go, Stewart said he’s happy with his ninth.

We spoke with him more at the post-race press conference in St. Louis.

Racer X: I was afraid that there were two different versions of you—like a heat race you and the main event you, but heat race you showed up in the main, for almost all of it.

Malcolm Stewart: Heat race me actually went pretty good. I’m going to tell you right now, those heat races are nerve-wracking actually.

Really? You looked like you were loving it.

Well, compared to the Lites [250SX] class, I know worst case scenario I can get ninth and I’ll still qualify, but this one to qualify out of the heat race you’ve got to be top four. Moving to the rookie class in the 450, there’s some fast guys. It’s tough. We carried over from the heat race to the main event, and I had a pretty positive attitude. I felt pretty good today. Yeah, my practice didn’t go as well, but something changed. I don’t know if it was I stopped worrying about just trying to have endurance through the race and just go out there and do the best that I can. The last time I had that same attitude I actually won, which was actually at Oakland in 2014. So the same attitude, it actually was a reward. So I just went out this weekend and did the best that I can. I was actually running fifth for a little, for quite a bit of the race. I made a good pass on [Cole] Seely and that put me in fifth. Was just counting down. I didn’t look at nothing. I didn’t pay attention to the time clock. I was just doing laps, doing laps. I made a few mistakes and [Josh] Grant came around and got me. Right at the tail end, right with two laps to go I tucked the front right before the dragon’s back, so that was a little disappointing. But I got back up and got ninth. Coming in this weekend the goal was to get a top 10. What can I say? I’m happy. First thing, I want to thank Eli [Tomac] for definitely not lapping me. I actually did 24 total laps this weekend, so I’m pretty stoked on that one.