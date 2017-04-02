The Conversation: Tomac, Dungey, Musquin

Following a fifth consecutive victory, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac has cut Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey points lead to just four with four rounds remaining. Tomac has now won eight of the last 10 races after his win at Round 13 in St. Louis last night.

The night wasn’t without controversy for the points leader. Dungey closed the gap on Tomac in the main event, but then got stuck behind Chad Reed while lapping the veteran. Dungey was visible frustrated with Reed after the race, as he felt he was in the main line and wasn’t moving over. He addressed the issue in the post race press conference.

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin was a solid third. It’s the third straight podium for the second year 450SX rider.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race. We’ll have full transcriptions later. For now, you can watch the video below.