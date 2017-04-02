MXGP of Mexico Results

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser went 1-1 today at Round 4 of the FIM World Motocross Championship in Leon, Mexico to extend his points lead to 20 over Red Bull KTM’s Antonio Cairoli.

Cairoli captured second overall on the day in front of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Gautier Paulin.

In MX2, American Thomas Covington won the second moto to capture the overall ahead of points leader Jeremy Seewer. Julien Lieber finished third.

We’ll have a full report from Mexico later.

MXGP Overall

1. Tim Gajser 25-25 2. Antonio Cairoli 18-22 3. Gautier Paulin 20-20 4. Arnaud Tonus 15-18 5. Jeremy Van Horebeek 16-16 6. Evgeny Bobryshev 22-7 7. Clement Desalle 13-15 8. Max Nagl 14-13 9. Romain Febvre 10-11 10. Kevin Strijbos 11-11 11. Max Anstie 12-8 12. Jeffrey Herlings 7-12 13. Armina Jasikonis 8-9 14. Shaun Simpson 9-6 15. Glenn Coldenhoff 4-10 16. Valentin Guillod 6-4 17. Alessandro Lupino 5-1 18. Jose Butron 0-5 19.Tanel Leok 2-3 20. Gui Goncalves 1-2 21. Jake Nicholls 3-0 22. Nathen LaPorte 0-0 23. Eduardo Andrade 0-0

MXGP Points Standings

1. Tim Gajser 156 2. Antonio Cairoli 136 3. Clement Desalle 119 4. Jeremy Van Horebeek 116 5. Gautier Paulin 112

MX2 Overall

1. Thomas Covington 18-25 2. Jeremy Seewer 25-18 3. Julien Lieber 20-20 4. Pauls Jonass 16-22 5. Benoit Paturel 22-13 6. Brent Van doninck 13-16 7. Thomas Kjer Olsen 14-14 8. Calvin Vlaanderen 15-9 9. Adam Steery 11-12 10. Vsevolod Brylyakov 7-15 11. Michele Cervellin 12-10 12. Iker Larranaga Olano 9-8 13. Hunter Lawrence 10-7 14. Brian Bogers 0-11 15. Anton Gole 6-4 16. Samuele Bernardini 8-2 17. Stephen Rubini 3-6 18. Darian Sanayei 4-5 19. Ben Watson 5-0 20. Ivo Monticelli 1-3 21. Jorge Prado 2-1 22. Ivan Petrov 0-0 23. Magne Klingsheim 0-0

MX2 Points Standings