Insight: Smith, Savatgy, Osborne

For a second straight week, the battle for the win in the 250 class came down to the final lap, with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy battling for the win. And, for a second straight week, Smith dealt with the pressure to capture the win.

Smith is right in the thick of the championship chase following his second consecutive victory, as he trails Savatgy by six points. The East Region now goes on break, returning at East Rutherford on April 29.

Former points leader, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne, finished third on the night,

All three riders spoke with the media after the race. We’ll have full transcriptions later. For now, you can watch the video below.