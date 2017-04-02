Cody Gilmore Injury Update

Privateer Cody Gilmore was involved in a scary incident last night at Round 13 of Monster Energy Supercross in St. Louis.

In the 450 LCQ, Gilmore went down off the start and appeared to get run over by another rider. The race was immediately red flagged while the Alpinestars Medical Unit attended to Gilmore.

Gilmore was eventually taken on the track on a backboard and went to the local hospital.

Gilmore’s friend Denny Stephenson, the 1990 125SX East Region Champion, was in attendance with Gilmore at the race and provided an update on his Instagram account.

According to Stephenson, Gilmore has full movement and is in “good spirits” after sustaining a non-displaced fracture of his C3 and C7. At this time, they are still uncertain if he’ll need to undergo surgery, according to Stephenson.

Below is his full post.