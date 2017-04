Round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 1 in St. Louis, Missouri. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from The Dome at America's Center beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 13 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.