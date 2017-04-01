Race Day Feed: St. Louis

Welcome to St. Louis and Monster Energy Supercross, and yes, a stretch run with real championship implications. When they #dropthegate tonight in both main events, the pressure and points will be real, with Eli Tomac breathing down Ryan Dungey’s back in the 450 class (just seven points back) and four riders within 11 points in 250SX East. It’s been awhile since we’ve made it to round 12 with things this close.

Plus, the Dome at America’s Center here in St. Louis always hosts great races, thanks to the best dirt in the series and, for some reason, a general history of craziness. From the first race in 1996, when Jeff Emig stopped Jeremy McGrath’s perfect season, to the 2006 race where both Ricky Camichael and James Stewart DNFed, to Reed and Stewart’s 2007 block-pass fest (which became Carmichael’s last career SX win) to the Ryan Villopoto “jumping and passing through the red cross flags” controversy a few years back, the STL SX brings the heat. So do we have the perfect setting for some title drama or what?

Morning Report

Some news from this morning. SmarTop MotoConcept’s Mike Alessi crashed on press day yesterday and broke his collarbone, he will be out for the rest of supercross. Chad Reed showed us graphic photos of his back and, yes, buttocks, which got totally ground up by Justin Bogle’s spinning chain and sprocket in a first-turn crash last week (Reed is still racing tonight). Dakota Alix hurt his ankle in last week’s 250 first-turn pileup but will race tonight. Trey Canard is out for the rest of supercross. For all the info, check our Injury Report.

For track analysis, check out Jason Thomas’ Staging Area from Thursday. From our spot in the press box, we can tell you the whoops here are legit, they’re deep and the section is very long. The finish is actually a huge triple, about 75 feet.

One section is showing some options early in untimed practice. After the first turn, Blake Baggett and Justin Barcia went three, then tripled over one table and landed on the next one, then went on-off into the corner (three-triple-over-table-on-off) where most riders where going three, double over table, single over table. Baggett’s line is definitely faster because he stays on top of the tables instead of going over and landing in the bottom, but it’s a tough rhythm to do. We’ll see who handles in in timed practice later.

And although the times don’t count yet, Adam Cianciarulo and Ryan Dungey had the fastest times in 250 and 450 untimed sessions. Both rode press day here yesterday, for whatever that’s worth.

First Timed Practices

Zach Osborne had a crash in the untimed session, but got back up and rode again. However, he did not return to ride this first timed session—we have a word in with his team to find out what’s wrong. We have heard he will be back to ride the final session and is okay, so not sure exactly what happened there.

Adam Cianciarulo jumped out front, literally, in this 250 session, he and teammate Joey Savatgy went through turn one together but Adam jumped ahead by tripling out, which is the main race line, immediately. Adam's number appeared at the top of the board for most of this session. With five minutes to go, though, Savatgy put in a fast time to go ahead. Christian Craig pulled ahead of AC to go into second, then Cianciarulo came back with a late heater to go back to the top. As time was running out, Savatgy put in a push, but it didn’t come together, and Cianciarulo’s time held. We noticed both Savatgy and Cianciarulo going two-three-three before the tunnel, but it was very hard to get—a big seat bounce is needed for the first triple. Cianciarulo even commented that it will be hard to get in the main event. Cianciarulo and Mitchell Harrison both commented over the PA system that the dirt has good grip. That's the good stuff in St. Louis.