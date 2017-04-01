Mike Alessi Injured at Press Day

Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda rider Mike Alessi is expected to miss the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross after breaking his collarbone at press day yesterday in preparation for Round 13 of the championship in St. Louis.

“Had a nasty crash at press today in St. Louis. I ended up breaking my collar bone. Super bummed to be missing the next few rounds. Can't thank my team enough for standing behind me this year,” he wrote on Instagram.

Alessi is currently 17th in 450SX points through 12 rounds, with two top 10 finishes on the year.

Alessi should be ready for the start of the CMRC Canadian Motocross Championship on June 4 in Kamloops, British Columbia, where he will ride for Monster Energy/Alpinestars Kawasaki for a second straight season.