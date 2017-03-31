Watch GNCC on NBCSN This Saturday

Don't miss the GNCC Bike Highlight show on NBCSN Saturday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. EST from VP Racing Fuels Big Buck, Round 1 of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Maxxis.

If you miss a show, full replays will be archived on RacerTV.com throughout the season.

Saturday, April 1

Bike Highlight Show

Television: 6:30 pm EST; NBCSN

Re-Air: Wednesday, April 12



Bike Highlight Show

Television: 4:30 pm EST; NBCSN