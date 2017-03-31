Rocky Mountain ATV/MC to Serve as the Official Online Retailer Sponsor of the California Classic

PAYSON, UT – Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will serve as the official online retailer sponsor for the 2017 FMF California Classic at Pala Raceway on April 5-9. The California Classic is a popular amateur motocross event in Southern California operated by 2XPromotions.

The FMF California Classic motocross event began in 2013 as an AMA-sanctioned SoCal race. Scheduled at the same time as spring break, the California Classic features four days of exciting racing in over 40 classes. The event utilizes a championship format with three motos. Since its inception, the California Classic has been all about fun and family. This year is expected to be better than ever.

For the first time, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will serve as the official online retailer sponsor of the FMF California Classic. Aside from general support provided to the event, this also includes the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas program. Every racer who competes in at least one class will receive one $20 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC gift card.

“We’re happy to have Rocky Mountain ATV/MC on board as the official online retailer sponsor,” said Myron Short of 2XPromotions. “We’re excited for this partnership and how it will help grow the FMF California Classic to be even better.”

“The amateur riders and their families compose the backbone of this industry. We haven’t forgotten it, and that’s why we’re excited to be able to sponsor an event like the California Classic,” said Dan Thomas, CEO and founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. “We know that everyone who attends will have a great time, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

For more information about the FMF California Classic, click here. Online registration is currently open and will close April 2. On site registration will also be available. For more information about the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas program, click here.