Racerhead #13

Welcome to Racerhead. We were going to start off today with big news—very huge news, as the president might say. And it would have probably been a big surprise to many: the 2017 U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross will take place at the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. North Wilkesboro is the heart and soul of NASCAR’s bootlegger youth, a 5/8-mile track that sits on a hill just above Highway 421. A purpose-built, state-of-the-art track will go on the infield, Daytona-style, and also go out of the speedway to the hillsides of a natural valley course in a hybrid of motocross/supercross, bringing the world’s best together in a unique Southeastern setting....

But I couldn’t bring myself to commit and pull the trigger on what would have been an easy and obvious April Fool’s joke because of the circumstances as to why MX Sports’ Tim Cotter and I found ourselves standing in the metal bleachers of that broke-down palace of stock car’s good ol’ days. We weren’t there to inspect the place for any race, we were just passing by and decided to stop and check out the abandoned old ghost track. Sadly, we were on the way to Lenoir, North Carolina, for the memorial service of a highly respected father and son with lives split equally between motorcycles and firefighting, family, and faith. Last Saturday, AMA Pro Motocross and GNCC racer Cody Gragg and his father, Chris, were on their way to the GNCC in Georgia when their motorhome’s front left tire apparently blew out in South Carolina. It happened just as they were approaching a bridge with a divide, and the RV veered to the left and down into the gap that the bridge crossed. Upon impact, it caught fire. Both Cody, 23, and Chris, 53, perished. After our brief detour into the old speedway, we got back on the road to tiny Lenoir, the Graggs’ hometown. Once we arrived, it quickly became obvious just how well-liked they both were. We parked a quarter-mile down the road from the church where the viewing was taking place on Tuesday evening, and then stepped into a line that was at least a half mile long. Literally thousands of people were there, hundreds of cars and pickup trucks, scores of fire trucks, police cars, and rescue vehicles. Both Cody and his dad were firemen, and their fellow life-savers came out in droves to honor them. Two honor guards stood over their flag-draped caskets all night long. The viewing went hours past the allotted time, and when they finally decided to shut the doors, people were still waiting outside. The next day, the pastor began the funeral services by saying that this outpouring of grief and respect was probably not matched in the packed church’s lifetime. He talked about Chris and Cody and what they meant to the community, and also what they obviously meant to the motorcycling brethren, because the fireman and rescuers were outnumbered by a huge turnout of riders and racing friends. I know I spotted and spoke with Aaron Plessinger, Kailub Russell, Layne Michael, Charlie Mullins, Mackenzie Tricker, Jason Weigandt, the Burkeens, the Tickles, the Peters, some of the JGRMX team, and even Austin Stroupe, who stood with us in line and chatted for some time on Tuesday night. (Glad to report that he looks and sounds great, but he is still healing up from a broken wrist; he went riding with Kailub Russell the next day.)

