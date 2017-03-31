How to Watch: St. Louis and More

Round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 1 in St. Louis, Missouri. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from The Dome at America's Center beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.
FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 13 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 4 of the FIM World Motocross Championship, Round 1 of GNCC, and Round 11 of Amsoil Arenacross.
Monster Energy Supercross
TV Schedule
Round 13 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, April 1
Coverage - 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST - FS1
Online Schedule
Qualifying - 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com
Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App
International
Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.
FIM WOrLd motocross championship
TV Schedule
Round 4 | mxgp of mexico
Sunday, April 2/Monday, April 3
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:30 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network
MX2 | Race 2 - 12:30 a.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 4 | mxgp of mexico
Saturday, April 1 | Sunday, April 2
Saturday
MX2 | Qualifying - 5:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 6:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
MX2 | Race 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Amsoil Arenacross
TV Schedule
Round 11 | Reno, NV
Saturday, April 1
Coverage - 11:00 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
amsoil grand national cross country championship
TV Schedule
Round 1 | Big Buck | Union, SC
Saturday, April 1
Bike Highlight Show - 6:30 p.m. EST - NBCSN
2017 Standings
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|254
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|247
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|207
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|196
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|124
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|115
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|114
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|113
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|86
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|106
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|96
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|91
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|84
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|82
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|110
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|107
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|104
|4th
|Julien Lieber
|99
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|99
2017 Numbers
Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017
1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2** Cooper Webb
3* Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
5* Ryan Dungey
6* Jeremy Martin
7* James Stewart
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12* Jake Weimer
14* Cole Seely
15* Dean Wilson
16* Zach Osborne
17** Joey Savatgy
18* David Millsaps
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21* Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23** Aaron Plessinger
24 Austin Forkner
25* Marvin Musquin
26** Alex Martin
27* Nicholas Wey
28 Mitchell Oldenburg
29* Andrew Short
30 Martin Davalos
31 RJ Hampshire
32 Weston Peick
33* Joshua Grant
34 Benny Bloss
35 Arnaud Tonus
36 Adam Cianciarulo
37 Phillip Nicoletti
38 Shane McElrath
39 Colt Nichols
40 Fredrik Noren
41* Trey Canard
42 Kyle Cunningham
43 Matt Bisceglia
44 Jordon Smith
45 Mitchell Harrison
46 Justin Hill
47 Malcolm Stewart
48 Christian Craig
49 Anthony Rodriguez
50 Luke Renzland
51* Justin Barcia
52 Tyler Bowers
53 Cole Martinez
54 Gannon Audette
55 Jessy Nelson
56 Kyle Peters
57 James Decotis
58 Chris Alldredge
59 Noah McConahy
60 Tristan Charboneau
61 Vince Friese
62 Jesse Wentland
63 Alexander Frye
64 Hayden Mellross
65 Paul Coates
66 Michael Leib
67 Jimmy Albertson
68 Heath Harrison
69 Wil Hahn
70 Dakota Alix
71 Justin Starling
72 Cole Thompson
73 Marshal Weltin
74 Bradley Taft
75 Nick Schmidt
76 Scott Champion
77 Ben Lamay
78 Nick Gaines
79 Darryn Durham
80 Cade Clason
81 Henry Miller
82 Luke Clout
83 Jackson Richardson
84 Daniel Herrlein
85 Thomas Hahn
86 Trevor Reis
87 Chris Howell
88 John Short
89 Austin Howell
90 Dillan Epstein
91 Jacob Williamson
92 Jason Brooks
93 Josh Cartwright
94* Ken Roczen
95 AJ Catanzaro
96 Vann Martin
97 Ryan Sipes
98 Matthew Babbitt
99 Chase Marquier
377* Christophe Pourcel
800* Mike Alessi
Other Links
2017 250SX East Region Preview
Other Info
The Dome at America's Center
901 N Broadway
St. Louis, MO
Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local
Ticket Prices
A limited number of seats start at $10!
*Additional fees apply
*All tickets subject to a $3 Facility Fee
Tickets are available at the Dome at America’s Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 and at participating Yamaha dealers (see below).
Pit Party
The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster.com or the Box Office along with their event ticket for entry. No entry is allowed into the Pit Party without an event ticket plus $10 Pit Pass. Autographs are not guaranteed.