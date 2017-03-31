How to Watch: St. Louis and More

by:

Round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 1 in St. Louis, Missouri. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from The Dome at America's Center beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 13 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 4 of the FIM World Motocross Championship, Round 1 of GNCC, and Round 11 of Amsoil Arenacross.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 13 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, April 1

Coverage - 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST - FS1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 4 | mxgp of mexico
Sunday, April 2/Monday, April 3

MXGP | Race 2 - 11:30 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network
MX2 | Race 2 - 12:30 a.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 4 | mxgp of mexico
Saturday, April 1 | Sunday, April 2

Saturday

MX2 | Qualifying - 5:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 6:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

MX2 | Race 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 11 | Reno, NV
Saturday, April 1

Coverage - 11:00 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

amsoil grand national cross country championship

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Big Buck | Union, SC

Saturday, April 1
Bike Highlight Show - 6:30 p.m. EST - NBCSN

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN254
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO247
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France207
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA196
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM170
Full Standings

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA124
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC115
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA114
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL113
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France86
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 106
2nd Antonio Cairoli 96
3rd Clement Desalle 91
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 84
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 82

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeremy Seewer 110
2nd Pauls Jonass 107
3rd Benoit Paturel 104
4th Julien Lieber 99
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 99

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Other Info

The Dome at America's Center
901 N Broadway
St. Louis, MO

Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local

Ticket Prices 

A limited number of seats start at $10!
*Additional fees apply
*All tickets subject to a $3 Facility Fee

Tickets are available at the Dome at America’s Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 and at participating Yamaha dealers (see below).

Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster.com or the Box Office along with their event ticket for entry. No entry is allowed into the Pit Party without an event ticket plus $10 Pit Pass. Autographs are not guaranteed.

Animated track map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Seating Chart