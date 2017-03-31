How to Watch: St. Louis and More

Round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 1 in St. Louis, Missouri. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from The Dome at America's Center beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 13 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 4 of the FIM World Motocross Championship, Round 1 of GNCC, and Round 11 of Amsoil Arenacross.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 13 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center

Saturday, April 1

Coverage - 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST - FS1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 4 | mxgp of mexico

Sunday, April 2/Monday, April 3

MXGP | Race 2 - 11:30 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:30 a.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 4 | mxgp of mexico

Saturday, April 1 | Sunday, April 2

Saturday



MX2 | Qualifying - 5:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying - 6:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

MX2 | Race 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 11 | Reno, NV

Saturday, April 1

Coverage - 11:00 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

amsoil grand national cross country championship

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Big Buck | Union, SC

Saturday, April 1

Bike Highlight Show - 6:30 p.m. EST - NBCSN

2017 Standings