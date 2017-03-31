Ping, For two consecutive weeks now we have had problems during timed practice. While those incidents make for juicy highlight reels and drama for the TV guys to talk about, this is not good for a sport trying to emerge into prime time or for the riders who end up injured. How do you think this is fixed? Can the practice format be changed to where at certain times no slow/sight laps are allowed? Is that even feasible? Seems like a cluster to just turn everyone loose and wish them luck. I obviously don't have the answer, but I'd like to hear what you think about it. Thanks for your comical insight every Friday. Thanks,

Cole

When you see the Craig/Martin or Zacho/AC incidents.

Cole, Come on, man, it’s all about the show! The TMZ crowd wants to see action and two riders smashing into each other is exactly what the drunk doctor ordered. [Russel Crowe voice] Are you not entertained!?! Honestly, I’m not a fan of timed qualifying at all. I’d rather see them go back to seeding the top 10 riders right into the heats, with gate picks determined by point standings. Everybody else has to run a short qualifying race during the day. I think the reason they went to timed qualifying is to save time, ironically enough, but it’s boring to watch and many times riders get in the way and make it difficult to get a clean lap in. Plus, riders are so focused on putting in one fast lap they don’t have time to study the track and link laps together the way they should. There are rules against stopping on the track, but there is no way the AMA could make slow laps illegal. If a rider has arm pump he has to slow down for safety reasons. If they are going to stick to this format they need to watch riders who either smash into guys or intentionally get in the way of other riders during qualifying and enforce some punishment on them. I’m thinking a fat fine, payable to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center, is a great place to start. PING Ping, I have a question and a suggestion for you. My question is: why are Emig and Ralph clearly banned from ever mentioning the existence of an outdoor series on the TV broadcast? They never talk about how a guy did in the outdoors or mention that Eli blew out both of his shoulders outdoors and had been coming back from that. Am I crazy or has Feld banned them from ever mentioning it? As for my suggestion, in an effort to increase readership, I think each week you should add a picture of your wife with her pink hair and large breasts. I know it would make me want to read it even more! Just trying to help. You’re welcome. Tell your wife I said hi!

Derek

To increase viewership, I give you … Mrs. Pingree!

Derek, I’m glad you’re a fan of Amber’s; I’m sure she’ll really appreciate it. I too am a fan, that’s why I entered into the sacred bond of holy matrimony with her 16 years ago, Derek. Quit trying to break up a happy home, Derek! I’m sure this is just the producers being directed by Feld to focus on their series. It seems a little shortsighted to me, but I don’t own a multi-million dollar entertainment company so maybe I’m missing something. I would think they would encourage folks to go watch motocross races near them. After all, seeing riders up close in a setting they can actually mimic could be the difference between somebody staying a casual fan or going out and buying a bike. It seems like that is good for the growth of the sport all around, right? Like most things, I’m sure there are political reasons for the radio silence from the broadcasting booth. Just turn the volume down and enjoy the races. PING Ping, Hey, do you own a bike of your own? Or do you have access to any number of test/project bikes, that you don't need a personal ride? If so, what is it? Can I see it? How do you set up your personal bike? If not, what would you get? What does an ex-pro racer get these days? Do you cash in on all of your industry connections and have something that would rival anything out of a Factory Hauler? Or do you roll in sleeper-mode, looks stock, but under the hood is where all the magic is? Looks like 9...9 questions in one email. Thanks Dave

Leesburg, VA

So much goodness in one photo.