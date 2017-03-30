Trey Canard Ruled Out for Remainder of Monster Energy Supercross

Red Bull KTM announced today that Trey Canard would miss the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross. According to the team, Canard has dealt with a virus the “past few weeks” and has elected to sit out the last five rounds of supercross to focus on the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in late May.

In his first year with the team, Canard has struggled with injuries. After missing four rounds early in the year due to a shoulder injury, Canard missed another two rounds following a crash in qualifying in Toronto. Since his return, Canard has yet to finish inside the top 10, going 14-11 in the last two rounds.

In a statement, Canard said he has being dealing with severe fatigue and that he is fully focused on recovering in time for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

“I am extremely saddened to sit out the rest of the series; it has been a disappointing season for me to say the least. I’ve been dealing with severe fatigue issues and need to figure my body out so that I can race at 100 percent not only for myself, but for everyone who continues to support me,” he said. “Competing at the level we do requires you to be at your healthiest in order to remain competitive and safe on the track. I just don’t feel like I’m there and I think its best I fully recover so I can give the outdoor series my undivided attention. I want to thank everyone for being so understanding and assure those who continue to believe in me that I will do everything within my power to be at my very best as soon as possible.”

Red Bull KTM team manager Roger DeCoster added: “We fully support Trey’s decision to focus on getting healthy and turn his effort toward being ready for the motocross season. We look forward to being able to get an early start on motocross testing with Trey to make sure he along with his teammates have their KTM 450 SX-F’s dialed-in from the start of the series.”

Canard is currently 20th in 450SX points standings, with a season-high eighth coming in Minneapolis.