Injury Report: St. Louis

450SX

Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder

Comment: Aeck suffered two fractured vertebrae, some broken ribs, and a broken shoulder in a horrific crash in Arlington. Road 2 Recovery has set up an account to help with Aeck’s medical costs here.

Jimmy Albertson - Various

Comment: Albertson had a bad crash in Daytona and incurred a long list of injuries including: fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture. Albertson had surgery in Daytona and is back home in Oklahoma, where he is expected to make a full recovery. If you wish to make a donation to Albertson via Road 2 Recovery, go here.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist

Comment: Peick is working toward being ready for the beginning of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Dustin Pipes – Collarbone

Comment: Pipes will return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Detroit.

Comment: Roczen is out indefinitely after a big crash at Anaheim 2 left him with injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). We recently talked with Ken at his home in Florida and got an update on his recovery.