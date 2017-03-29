St. Louis “Night at the Museum” Auction to Benefit Cystic Fibrosis

Meet Jeff Emig, Ralph Sheheen, Juliana Daniell, Broc Glover, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS riders Davi Milsaps and Blake Baggett, and many other motocross personalities at the St. Louis Supercross Pre-Party and Auction to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on Friday, March 31, from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. at the Moto Museum.

Bid on auction items from at the museum, or anywhere in the world. You can view all the incredible auction items and register for the auction here.

Entrance to the event is free! Dinner and other amenities are available as follows: $5 for a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, and chips. $10 for three beers, $5 for three soft drinks. Door prizes include Broc Glover autographed replica JT jerseys, and much, much more.

The Moto Museum is located at 3441 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103. Bikes are being displayed from the jonesmxcollection.com, and several local collectors. We hope to see you there!