OTOR Issue 151

One hundred and fifty-first issue of this re-designed bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 151:

The Reign Man: MotoGP from Qatar: Under the threat of rain MotoGP over delivered once again. Maverick Viñales was the driving narrative among many tales from round one. Blogs & images inside.

George’s Gallery: Visiting World Champions99: A tour and look at a unique museum and event space in the mountains of Andorra la Vella and Jorge Lorenzo’s ambitious new project for motorsport fans.

Hoisting the Flag: MX2 Brits Uncovered: A look at what the UK have coming through in Grand Prix and how the careers of Conrad Mewse, Adam Sterry and Ben Watson are converging in MX2. T

Tomac drives on for Dungey: SX: Steve Matthes throws some words and opinions from Detroit as AMA Supercross nears the home rhythm section of the 2017 campaign.