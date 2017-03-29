3 on 3: Questions from Detroit

1. Can Dungey Hang On?

Chase Stallo: It’s beginning to look more and more likely that he won’t. This season reminds me of those years where no matter how consistent Ryan Dungey was, it didn’t matter, because Ryan Villopoto was going to click off a ton of wins and make podiums irrelevant. Dungey will podium you to death most years, but when you have a rider as dialed in as Eli Tomac is right now, it’s hard to stop. Were Dungey not a three-time 450SX champion, I would give him a five percent chance of holding off a red-hot Tomac. But, Dungey is battled tested and will fight to the end. To me, this is where Aldon Baker earns his money. If you’ve watched the recent post-race press conferences, Dungey appears to be reverting back to his old ways of questioning everything. Baker was a big part in reeling him back in. And, as we saw with Osborne this weekend, sometimes things can change in an instant. With all that said, it’s possible Tomac could hold the points lead going into the break. If that happens, the series is his.

Jason Weigandt: I've long been a proponent that race wins equal championships. We all talk about consistency and podiums, but the bottom line is the rider that wins the most races usually wins the title. Go ahead, bro, come at me with "But what about Damon Bradshaw in 1992!?" I'll gladly give you that one year against my data from the last 25. Oh, Chad Reed won the last six in 2003 but came up short. So that's twice, like, ever. I know Tomac was way down in the standings, but as long as you keep winning everything usually takes care of itself. Not only do you score max points, but the other riders leave the races a little deflated, which leads to frustrations and problems.

If Tomac keeps this train on the tracks, he's got it. At this stage in the season, I can't see Dungey finding a massive chunk of speed and turning the tables that way. The only chance? I still believe there will be one crazy moment left in this championship, though, and it will be on Eli to handle it properly.

Jason Thomas: I picked Dungey to win this title in our preview shows back in December. I also picked him in 2015 and 2016 so it's safe to say I've been a believer. This season has been a bit different, though. I haven't seen the razor sharp Dunge that I'm accustomed to. He hasn't had the next level fitness nor the incredible ability to always be up front early. His first lap positioning has been worse than any season in recent memory and that's hurting him badly. Eli has found all of the momentum and has shown no signs of slowing down now. That 29-point lead he had just a few weeks ago has now shrunk to seven with five races still left to run. I can't say it's completely over because this is racing and we should know better, but it sure looks bleak compared to a month ago. To hold onto this title, Dungey needs to somehow get back to the level we saw from him before and win races. There's also the "cross your fingers and hope for a mistake" strategy, but Eli looks strong and steady at the moment. As Weege said, the guy doing the winning usually ends up with the title.