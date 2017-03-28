Sign of the (Lap) Times: Detroit

The 450SX points race keeps getting tighter and tighter. What was once a 29-point lead for Ryan Dungey has now dwindled down to just seven points over Eli Tomac. The opening lap continues to be an issue for Dungey, whose average position after lap one is 5.3 while Tomac's is 4.6.

In the 250 class, the points gap is the same as it was last weekend, except we now have a new leader—Joey Savatgy. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider now leads Jordon Smith by nine points. Zach Osborne trails by 10 points after having issues in the first turn and needing a pit stop to repair a broken front wheel.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 52.344 8 53.732 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 52.782 11 54.136 Marvin Musquin 3 3rd 52.984 18 54.007 Ryan Dungey 4 4th 53.165 17 54.041 Blake Baggett 5 5th 53.222 3 54.338 Davi Millsaps 6 7th 53.616 4 54.882 Broc Tickle 7 6th 53.623 2 54.779 Jason Anderson 8 22nd 53.834 2 54.380 Chad Reed 9 10th 53.854 5 55.259 Cole Seely 10 11th 53.891 3 55.523 Trey Canard 11 13th 54.082 6 55.930 Cooper Webb 12 18th 54.291 2 55.258 Justin Bogle 13 9th 54.210 6 54.919 Dean Wilson 14 15th 54.496 6 56.405 Malcolm Stewart 15 12th 54.677 5 55.554 Justin Barcia 16 14th 54.730 15 56.416 Justin Brayton 17 8th 53.857 3 55.034 Josh Grant 18 17th 55.155 20 56.219 Jake Weimer 19 16th 55.305 6 56.936 Vince Friese 20 19th 56.268​ 4 58.296​ Kyle Chisholm 21 21st 56.389 4 1:01.145 Nick Schmidt 22 20th 56.919 5 59.226 Mike Alessi

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 54.071 5 55.557 Joey Savatgy 2 1st 54.609 8 55.465 Jordon Smith 3 4th 54.695 5 56.069 Dylan Ferrandis 4 3rd 54.900 5 55.820 Adam Cicnciarulo 5 18th 55.268 8 56.913 Zach Osborne 6 7th 55.278 12 56.178 Christian Craig 7 5th 55.536 5 56.303 Kyle Cunningham 8 6th 55.592 3 56.584 Mitchell Harrison 9 8th 56.236 5 57.890 Gannon Audette 10 10th 56.398 11 57.503 Luke Renzland 11 17th 56.424 3 1:01.502 Keith Tucker 12 9th 56.529 11 58.056 Anthony Rodriguez 13 20th 56.556 3 1:01.268 Jerry Robin 14 11th 56.572 12 58.302 Lorenzo Locurcio 15 12th 56.750 8 58.338 Jesse Wentland 16 14th 57.597 10 58.554 Henry Miller 17 13th 57.694 4 58.652 Josh Cartwright 18 15th 57.788 7 59.303 Paul Coates 19 16th 57.888 6 59.323 Zack Williams 20 21st 59.959 3 1:02.589 Grandie Featherstone 21 19th 1:00.878 4 1:05.403 Jeremy Smith 22 DNF DNF DNF DNF Dakota Alix

450SX Top Three

This chart looks pretty similar to how I envisioned it would before making it. Tomac set fast times early on and then went into management mode. Marvin Musquin struggled early, but then found his groove towards the middle of the race just when Dungey and Davi Millsaps started to catch him. I was surprised by how late in the race Dungey turned his fast lap time, especially considering he was still behind Millsaps at that point.