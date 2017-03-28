Sign of the (Lap) Times: Detroit

The 450SX points race keeps getting tighter and tighter. What was once a 29-point lead for Ryan Dungey has now dwindled down to just seven points over Eli Tomac. The opening lap continues to be an issue for Dungey, whose average position after lap one is 5.3 while Tomac's is 4.6. 

In the 250 class, the points gap is the same as it was last weekend, except we now have a new leader—Joey Savatgy. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider now leads Jordon Smith by nine points. Zach Osborne trails by 10 points after having issues in the first turn and needing a pit stop to repair a broken front wheel. 

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 52.344 8 53.732 Eli Tomac
2 2nd 52.782 11 54.136 Marvin Musquin
3 3rd 52.984 18 54.007 Ryan Dungey
4 4th 53.165 17 54.041 Blake Baggett
5 5th 53.222 3 54.338 Davi Millsaps
6 7th 53.616 4 54.882 Broc Tickle
7 6th 53.623 2 54.779 Jason Anderson
8 22nd 53.834 2 54.380 Chad Reed
9 10th 53.854 5 55.259 Cole Seely
10 11th 53.891 3 55.523 Trey Canard
11 13th 54.082 6 55.930 Cooper Webb
12 18th 54.291 2 55.258 Justin Bogle
13 9th 54.210 6 54.919 Dean Wilson
14 15th 54.496 6 56.405 Malcolm Stewart
15 12th 54.677 5 55.554 Justin Barcia
16 14th 54.730 15 56.416 Justin Brayton
17 8th 53.857 3 55.034 Josh Grant
18 17th 55.155 20 56.219 Jake Weimer
19 16th 55.305 6 56.936 Vince Friese
20 19th 56.268​ 4 58.296​ Kyle Chisholm
21 21st 56.389 4 1:01.145 Nick Schmidt
22 20th 56.919 5 59.226 Mike Alessi

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 2nd 54.071 5 55.557 Joey Savatgy
2 1st 54.609 8 55.465 Jordon Smith
3 4th 54.695 5 56.069 Dylan Ferrandis
4 3rd 54.900 5 55.820 Adam Cicnciarulo
5 18th 55.268 8 56.913 Zach Osborne
6 7th 55.278 12 56.178 Christian Craig
7 5th 55.536 5 56.303 Kyle Cunningham
8 6th 55.592 3 56.584 Mitchell Harrison
9 8th 56.236 5 57.890 Gannon Audette
10 10th 56.398 11 57.503 Luke Renzland
11 17th 56.424 3 1:01.502 Keith Tucker
12 9th 56.529 11 58.056 Anthony Rodriguez
13 20th 56.556 3 1:01.268 Jerry Robin
14 11th 56.572 12 58.302 Lorenzo Locurcio
15 12th 56.750 8 58.338 Jesse Wentland
16 14th 57.597 10 58.554 Henry Miller
17 13th 57.694 4 58.652 Josh Cartwright
18 15th 57.788 7 59.303 Paul Coates
19 16th 57.888 6 59.323 Zack Williams
20 21st 59.959 3 1:02.589 Grandie Featherstone
21 19th 1:00.878 4 1:05.403 Jeremy Smith
22 DNF DNF DNF DNF Dakota Alix

450SX Top Three

This chart looks pretty similar to how I envisioned it would before making it. Tomac set fast times early on and then went into management mode. Marvin Musquin struggled early, but then found his groove towards the middle of the race just when Dungey and Davi Millsaps started to catch him. I was surprised by how late in the race Dungey turned his fast lap time, especially considering he was still behind Millsaps at that point. 

Dungey's Points Lead

It seems like Dungey's dwindling points lead is all we've talked about the past couple of weeks, so I thought I'd help provide a visual. It doesn't sound like a lot when you hear he lost five points this week or three that week, but when you look at this graph it's easy to see how fast he is bleeding points. 

Nick Schmidt

I thought it would be interesting to look at a privateer's main event lap times. The dotted yellow line is Nick Schmidt's fastest qualifying time and the solid yellow line is how he performed in the main event. You can see there is a pretty sharp rise in times starting on lap eight. At first you might say Schmidt is giving up or not giving 100 percent effort, but it's important to remember that he most likely focuses on his sprint speed during the week and isn't as focused on his fitness. Getting into the main event is the goal and everything after that is icing on the cake. It's also important to note that his times are also being affected by having to pull over for the blue flag when he's getting lapped. 

The Segments

Trey Canard has had a tough season. His best finish so far has been an eighth in Minneapolis and he's missed six rounds due to injuries. However, he did have one bright spot in Detroit, where he finished 11th. He was able to set the fastest segment time of the night for segment 1 (blue) which was about two tenths faster than the next fastest rider through the section. Take a look at the top five riders for each segment. 

Segment 1(Blue)

Rider Segment Time
Trey Canard 22.373
Eli Tomac 22.606
Davi Millsaps 22.733
Marvin Musquin 22.786
Ryan Dungey  22.935

Segment 2 (Yellow)​

Rider Segment Time
Marvin Musquin  29.409
Eli Tomac 29.625
Ryan Dungey 29.871
Blake Baggett 30.072
Broc Tickle 30.116

250SX Top Four

The 250SX main event was probably the best and most hectic race we've seen all year. All four of these riders held the lead for at least a part of the main event and look at how similar all of their times were. Dylan Ferrandis fell off the pace towards the end, but this is understandable considering he is still fairly new to supercross and was riding hard to try to hold the lead. While Ferrandis was falling off the pace, Joey Savatgy was putting on a hell of a charge to catch Jordon Smith on the second to last lap, dropping his time down to 54.462.